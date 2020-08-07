WBJEE 2020 result: West Bengal joint entrance exam board declares result on wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2020 result: Souradeep Das from the Uttar Dinajpur district secured the first rank and Subham Ghosh from the Paschim Burdwan district stood second.

WBJEE 2020 result: The West Bengal joint entrance exam board (WBJEEB) on Friday declared the Joint Entrance Exam results and ranks. Candidates can check the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in — for their scores.

The board will publish a separate notice "with details of counselling/seat allotment and admission" on — wbjeeb.in and wbjeeb.nic.in — The Times of India reported.

Reports said that Souradeep Das from the Uttar Dinajpur district secured the first rank and Subham Ghosh from the Paschim Burdwan district stood second. Meanwhile, Sreemanti Dey from Kolkata secured the third rank.

Of 73,119 students who appeared for the exam this year, 72,298 have made it to the merit list.

Earlier, The Indian Express quoted WBJEEB chairman Malayendu Shah as saying that though the evaluation process was completed in the month of April, the results have been delayed due to the Higher Secondary exam.

The WBJEE 2020 was conducted on 2 February and nearly 1.1 lakh candidates had appeared for it.

According to a report by Careers 360, a press conference was to be held after the announcement of the result in which the names of the toppers will be announced.

West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee had earlier this month said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the counselling will be held in online mode.

A report by NDTV said that the board usually declares the results in May or June, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it got delayed this year. It was also informed earlier that there will be no merit list of successful candidates.

Candidates who will qualify the examinations will be eligible to take admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy degree courses in universities, colleges in the state.

Steps to check WBJEE 2020 result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Tap on the result link

Step 3: Enter your application number, password and other login credentials and click on submit button

Step 4: Your WBJEE 2020 result will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout.