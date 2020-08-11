WBJEE 2020 counselling schedule released; registrations begin tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the dates for the WBJEE counselling 2020. Candidates wishing to appear for the online counselling need to register themselves on the official website of the board at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The window to register for the WBJEE counselling 2020 will begin from 12 August, 2020 (tomorrow). Candidates looking forward to getting admissions to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programs across the state of West Bengal must apply for the counselling process.

According to Careers 360, the counselling process will last for three rounds with the students will be divided on the basis of the ranks they received in the entrance exam. The results for this year's WBJEE were announced on 7 August. Of the 73,119 students who had appeared for the entrance exam in 2020, 72,298 candidates had found space into the merit list.

The first batch of students will get the chance to register themselves and fill their choice of courses and campuses from 12 to 25 August. The first round of seat allotment will take place on 31 August. Candidates, who will be allotted seats, will get time till 6 September to accept the seat and submit the provisional admission fees.

The third and last round of registration and choice locking for WBJEE 2020 counselling will begin from 6 October and go on till 14 October.

As per an NDTV report, this schedule is for counselling in various programs except for those of Architecture and the seats that are reserved for JEE(M) candidates.

As per the notice signed by the chairman of West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board, candidates would be required to submit their class 10 admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets and West Bengal domicile certificates in PDF format. The SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B and PwD candidates must submit certificates to prove their category.