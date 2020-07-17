WBCHSE pass percentage 2020: 90.13% students clear Class 12 exams; Kolkata emerges as best-performing district

The marksheets for the West Bengal board Class 12 examination will be distributed from 52 camps maintaining social distancing and other guidelines for COVID-19

WBCHSE pass percentage 2020: Of the total eight lakh students who appeared for the West Bengal Class 12 examination 2020, 90.13 percent cleared it, reports said on Friday.

This was an improvement of 4 percent from last year's performance, when 86.29 percent students had cleared the West Bengal Uchcha Madhyamik or Intermediate exam.

Boys recorded a marginally better results with 90.44 percent clearing the exam, whereas 90 percent girls passed the examination, reports said.

This year, 98.83 percent of students from the Science stream cleared the West Bengal HS exams, securing the highest pass percentage.

The Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 88.74 percent while the Commerce stream witnessed a pass percentage of 92.22 percent.

The WBCHSE has decided not to release the topper list this year, but it informed that the highest score secured during the exam is 499 out of 500.

The West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the results of Class 12 board examination today (Friday, 17 July) at 3.30 pm at a presser. The result was uploaded on the board's official websites — wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in at 4 pm.

Among districts, Kolkata emerged as best-performing region while East Midnapore came in a close second. West Midnapore has secured the third position.

More than 30,000 students have secured over 90 percent marks in the West Bengal Class 12 exams, the board said.

The marksheets will be distributed from 52 camps maintaining social distancing and other guidelines for COVID-19, the board informed.

Steps to check WBBSE Class 12 Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official websites wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'WBCHSE Result 2020'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

Step 5: Hit on the 'Submit' button

Step 6: Your WBBSE 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take the print out

In 2019, the state witnessed a significant improvement in the state Class 12 exams, recording a pass percentage of 86.29.

Shovan Mondal of Birbhum Zilla School had then emerged as the topper, fetching 498 out of the total 500 marks.

The HS 2020 exams were scheduled to be conducted in March in West Bengal, starting from 12 March and concluding on 27 March. However, the exams were postponed midway after COVID-19 induced lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The pending exams were later decided to be conducted in July, but after witnessing a steady rise in the coronavirus cases, the state government decided to cancel the exams of the remaining papers.