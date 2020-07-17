WBCHSE HS Result 2020 Declared: Class 12 results available on wbresults.nic.in; steps to check via SMS

WBCHSE HS Result 2020 West Bengal result declared| Students can check their scores on the official website for results wbresults.nic.in and third party websites as well as by downloading the board's official app from the Google Play Store

WBCHSE HS Result 2020 Declared | The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the results of Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 exams today (17 July, Friday) at 3.30 pm in a presser.

Students can check their scores on the official website for results wbresults.nic.in and third party websites as well as by downloading the board's official app from the Google Play Store.

In addition to the official websites, students can also receive their results via SMS or log on to the state board's app to check their HS 2020 scores.

Steps to check West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination 2020 results via SMS

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has tied up with three services to deliver Class 12 results to students via SMS. Students can get their results on their phone by sending an SMS to the following number sin the respective formats:

WB12<space><Roll Number>to 54242 WB12<space><Roll Number> to 5676750 WB12<space><Roll Number> to 56263

Students can also check their Higher Secondary 2020 scores at Firstpost by entering details in the widget below:

How to check WBBSE HS Result 2020 on app:

As per the notification released by WBBSE, students can also download the mobile app results.shiksha to view their scores.

Steps to check WBBSE HS Result 2020 on official websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website – wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'WBCHSE Result 2020'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

Step 5: Hit on the 'Submit' button

Step 6: Your WBBSE 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take the print out

This year, at least eight lakh students are awaiting the results of WBBSE 12th exam.

Unlike the Madhyamik or Class 10 board exams, the results of which were announced on Wednesday, no merit list would be published for the higher secondary exams this year, the report further added.