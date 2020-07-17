WBCHSE HS Result 2020 Declared: Class 12 results available on wbresults.nic.in; steps to check via SMS
WBCHSE HS Result 2020 West Bengal result declared| Students can check their scores on the official website for results wbresults.nic.in and third party websites as well as by downloading the board's official app from the Google Play Store
WBCHSE HS Result 2020 Declared | The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the results of Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 exams today (17 July, Friday) at 3.30 pm in a presser.
Students can check their scores on the official website for results wbresults.nic.in and third party websites as well as by downloading the board's official app from the Google Play Store.
In addition to the official websites, students can also receive their results via SMS or log on to the state board's app to check their HS 2020 scores.
Steps to check West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination 2020 results via SMS
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has tied up with three services to deliver Class 12 results to students via SMS. Students can get their results on their phone by sending an SMS to the following number sin the respective formats:
- WB12<space><Roll Number>to 54242
- WB12<space><Roll Number> to 5676750
- WB12<space><Roll Number> to 56263
Students can also check their Higher Secondary 2020 scores at Firstpost by entering details in the widget below:
How to check WBBSE HS Result 2020 on app:
As per the notification released by WBBSE, students can also download the mobile app results.shiksha to view their scores.
Steps to check WBBSE HS Result 2020 on official websites:
Step 1: Visit the official website – wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'WBCHSE Result 2020'
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id
Step 5: Hit on the 'Submit' button
Step 6: Your WBBSE 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download and take the print out
This year, at least eight lakh students are awaiting the results of WBBSE 12th exam.
Unlike the Madhyamik or Class 10 board exams, the results of which were announced on Wednesday, no merit list would be published for the higher secondary exams this year, the report further added.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED: Kerala board announces Plus Two results; check results.kite.kerala.gov.in
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has announced the plus two or class 12th exam result 2020 today (15 July Wednesday).
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020 Date: MSBSHSE scores will be announced by July end
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020 Date | The Maharashtra SSC result 2020 will be declared by the end of July. MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale said at the review meeting of the school education department chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Bengal board announces class 10 results on wbresults.nic.in; check scores via SMS, app
In addition to the official website, students can also receive their results via SMS or log on to the state board's app to check their result