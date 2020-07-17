live

WBCHSE HS Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Class 12 results out at 3.30 pm; check scores on wbchse.nic.in at 4 pm

HS Result 2020 West Bengal LATEST Updates: WBCHSE will announce the results Class 12 board examination today at wbresults.nic.in

FP Staff July 17, 2020 14:09:24 IST
Auto refresh feeds
WBCHSE HS Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Class 12 results out at 3.30 pm; check scores on wbchse.nic.in at 4 pm

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 17, 2020 - 14:03 (IST)

WBCHSE HS Result 2020 Latest Updates

How to get results over SMS

It is often observed that due to high traffic on result websites, the official sites often crash, or become slow to load. This is expecially problematic for students trying to access the site on slower internet connections. Keeping this in mind, the WBCHSE also provides students the facility to check West Bengal 12th Result 2020 via SMS. For this, candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps

  • Type WB12<roll number> on your phone
  • Send it to 5676750 or 58888

-The result will be sent to the mobile phone. The result includes subject wise marks and qualifying status (pass/fail/compartment).

July 17, 2020 - 13:32 (IST)

WBCHSE HS Result 2020 Latest Updates

Students unsatisfied with marks can apply for scrutiny, review

Students who are not satisfied with their WBCHSE result 2020 can apply for scrutiny through Post Publication Scrutiny or apply for review through Post Publication Review to get their result 2020 verified. West Bengal class12th result 2020 after scrutiny and review will be published online.

July 17, 2020 - 13:09 (IST)

WBCHSE HS Result 2020 Latest Updates

West Bengal Class 12 results to be out at 3.30 pm today

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will release the Class 12 result at 3.30 pm today at the board's official websites. Studnets can access their scores at  wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in

WBCHSE HS Result 2020 Latest Updates: The West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the results Class 12 board examination today (17 July), announced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Once declared, students can check their scores at the board's official websites: wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.

This year, at least eight lakh students are awaiting the results of WBCHSE 12th exam.

Students can also check their HS 2020 scores at Firstpost by entering log-in details in the widget below:

"While the results would be declared at 3.30 pm on 17 July, students would be able to check their results on the website and through SMS from 4 pm," Hindustan Times quoted a senior board official.

Unlike the Madhyamik or Class 10 board exams, the results of which were announced on Wednesday, no merit list would be published for the higher secondary exams this year, the report further added.

Steps to check WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official websites wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'WBCHSE Result 2020'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

Step 5: Hit on the 'Submit' button

Step 6: Your WBCHSE 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take the print out

Passing criteria: 

To pass the Class 12 exam, students need to pass in all the compulsory subjects scoring an overall 30 percent. For students who are unable to secure the passing criterion, the board will conduct supplementary examination.

Once the results are available, those who pass the exam will need to collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools. The document is likely to be distributed to schools on 31 July from 2 pm.

This year, the Class 12 board exams were conducted in the month of March. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent nationwide lockdown, some of the exams could not be conducted. They were rescheduled for July but were later cancelled.

About West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE)

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSEE) was established through the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, Act 1975.

The Council has been entrusted the task of regulating the school education system at the 10+2 level. Currently, the WBCHSE is in-charge of organising the Class 12 Board Examination in the state for the evaluation of students at the higher secondary level.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

Updated Date: July 17, 2020 14:09:24 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 DECLARED: Alternative websites to check Bengal board Class 10 results if official website is slow
India

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 DECLARED: Alternative websites to check Bengal board Class 10 results if official website is slow

Students can visit alternative websites like examresults.net to check their Madhyamik Class 10 result or receive it on their phone via SMS

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Bengal board announces class 10 results on wbresults.nic.in; check scores via SMS, app
India

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Bengal board announces class 10 results on wbresults.nic.in; check scores via SMS, app

In addition to the official website, students can also receive their results via SMS or log on to the state board's app to check their result

Madhyamik Result 2020 DECLARED Updates: Aritra Paul tops class 10 exams with 99.14%; 84 students share top 10 ranks
India

Madhyamik Result 2020 DECLARED Updates: Aritra Paul tops class 10 exams with 99.14%; 84 students share top 10 ranks

Madhyamik Result 2020 DECLARED Updates: Arithra Pal is the West Bengal Madhyamik topper with 99.14 percent. Sayantan Garai (693 marks) and Avik Das (693 marks) shared the second rank.