'Watershed moment for India,' says PM Modi as Droupadi Murmu assumes presidency

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described Droupadi Murmu taking over as India's new President as a "watershed moment" for the country, especially the poor, marginalised and downtrodden.

"The entire nation watched with pride as she took oath," the PM said, wishing her the best for a fruitful tenure.

"In her address after taking oath, President Droupadi Murmu Ji gave a message of hope and compassion. She emphasised on India's accomplishments and presented a futuristic vision of the path ahead at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," he added.

Murmu has become India's first tribal president. She is also the second woman after Pratibha Patil to hold the country's highest constitutional post.

Soon after taking oath, she said her election to the top constitutional post proves that the poor can not only dream in India but also fulfil it.

The 64-year-old was born in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district to a family belonging to the Santhal tribe. She earlier served as the first female governor of Jharkhand.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered her the oath as the 15th President of India.

