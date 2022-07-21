Presidential poll 2022 results: Droupadi Murmu scripts history, becomes India's first tribal woman president

Murmu defeated joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the 15th president of India. She will succeed Ram Nath Kovind whose term ends on 24 July

New Delhi: Droupadi Murmu on Thursday scripted history by being elected as India's first tribal woman president.

Nominated by the ruling BJP-led NDA, Murmu defeated joint Opposition candidate former Union minister Yashwant Sinha to become India's 15th president. Murmu who was the first female to become Jharkhand's governor has now become India's only second female president after Pratibha Patil. She is also the first Odisha-born president.

She will take oath on 25 July a day after incumbent Ram Nath Kovind's tenure ends.

Non-NDA parties that backed Murmu included Odisha's ruling party Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Sinha was supported by the TMC, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

PM Modi, Yashwant Sinha congratulate Murmu

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that Murmu will be "an outstanding president."

Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

Murmu's rival in the presidential race Sinha also congratulated her.

I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Smt Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022. India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour. pic.twitter.com/0gG3pdvTor — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 21, 2022

Here's a look at Murmu's life and career

64-year-old Murmu was born in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district to a family belonging to the Santhal tribe.

Living in one of the state's most underdeveloped regions, her family struggled with poverty. Despite her family's difficult situation, she went on to graduate from the Ramadevi Women’s College in Bhubaneswar.

Murmu who belongs to the BJP, was an MLA from Odisha's Rairangpur. Murmu also served as a minister in the Odisha cabinet.

She was conferred with "Nilakantha Award" for the Best MLA of the year 2007 by the Odisha Assembly. She also served as BJP's District President for Mayurbhanj (West).

With inputs from agencies

