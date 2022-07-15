Watch: Traffic constable thrashed by man and woman in Indore, video goes viral

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the two people belong to Ranipur. The 27-year-old man already had three cases registered against him

In a shocking incident, a traffic police constable in Indore was thrashed by a man and a woman. The video of the incident, which happened on Thursday, has gone viral.

According to Additional DCP Anil Patidar, the incident took pale at the city’s Bhamori Square. The man and woman were travelling on the wrong side of the road on a two-wheeler when they were stopped by Constable Ranjeet Singh. The man started arguing with the cop and asked him to leave them alone.

The man then attacks Singh. In the video, as the cop holds him off, the woman jumps up and starts attacking him as well. When the traffic police constable tries to take out his phone and call for backup, the duo snatch his phone away.

Watch:

In Indore, while having a clash with traffic police, look at how a woman in burq@ attacks the traffic police! When will THEY learn decency? pic.twitter.com/qtRDzgqzsl — Mahesh Vikram Hegde 🇮🇳 (@mvmeet) July 14, 2022

Additional DCP Patidar stated that Singh managed to call the police staff to the square. Officials detained the two and seized their vehicle. The traffic department has also lodged a complaint at the Vijay Nagar police.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the two people belong to Ranipur. The 27-year-old man already had three cases registered against him.

This is not the only case of civilians misbehaving with cops that has come to light recently. In another video, a girl was recently seen misbehaving with a cop. In the clip, the lady grabs the police officer’s collar and starts threatening him for some reason.

While the officer tolerates the behaviour, the woman touches his hair and even tries to kick the cop. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media with many people slamming the disrespectful behaviour of the girl.

In another incident, the owners of an eatery in Gurgaon allegedly assaulted a sub-inspector and two constables in May. According to a Times of India report, the owners were asked by the cops to close down their ‘illegal’ shop, after which a scuffle broke out between the two groups.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.