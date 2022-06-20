Watch: Girl grabs police officer's collar; Twitter slams disrespectful behaviour
On the other hand, the police officer does nothing and tolerates the disrespectful behaviour. The girl then touches the officer’s hair and tries to kick him. The inspector maintains his calm demeanour and pushes the girl away. The girl snatches the officer’s mask near the end of the clip
Police officers are often seen going beyond the line of duty to safeguard citizens. However, sometimes they are forced to endure misbehaviour by the general public. A recent video, which shows an officer being harassed by a young woman, has grabbed eyeballs for all the wrong reasons.
The video has been shared by Sagar Kumar, a journalist from Sudarshan News, on his personal Twitter handle. In the short clip, a girl can be seen misbehaving with a police officer who was talking on his phone. The girl is seen grabbing the collar of the police and threatening him for some unknown reason in the middle of a road.
On the other hand, the police officer does nothing and tolerates the disrespectful behaviour. The girl then touches the officer’s hair and tries to kick him. The inspector maintains his calm demeanour and pushes the girl away. The girl snatches the officer’s mask and approaches the camera recording the incident in the end.
Watch:
एक और परी की Video Viral है।
देखिए कैसे एक पुलिस अधिकारी की वर्दी का कॉलर पकड़ कर खड़ी है और पुलिस वाला बेबस है।
क्योंकि जानता है गलती से अगर उसने लड़की को ही हाथ लगा दिया तो क़ानून उसको ही नाप देगा। pic.twitter.com/5AHtj3E2A7
— Sagar Kumar “Sudarshan News” (@KumaarSaagar) June 19, 2022
The video led to outrage among Twitter users, who went on to question the audacity of the woman. Some users also referred to the helplessness of the police officer who had nothing to do except endure the nuisance. While one said, “The girl is so drunk that she has forgotten the age and designation of the policeman”, another wrote, “This is so embarrassing.”
Earlier, three people, including two women, were found allegedly assaulting a traffic cop for issuing a challan at Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park. The three people were riding a scooter on the wrong side when the inspector stopped them and asked for a fine. The group started an argument. Later on, the women were seen physically assaulting the officer. The clip went viral on social media. People were left fuming at the clip and the behaviour of the group. As per reports, six people were arrested following the incident.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Watch | Majestic peacock flies across balconies in Delhi, amazes internet
Several social media users showered love on the clip while a few of them could not stop themselves from commenting. One user called it a 'really beautiful moment' while another termed it 'a rare sight to watch'.
Watch|Breathtaking visuals of strange cloud pattern takes internet by storm, video goes viral
As per the Meteorological Office, such clouds are called rolling clouds or Arcus in its official term. They are usually associated with powerful thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail showers, strong gusty winds as well as bringing thunder and lightning to the area.
Blink and you will miss it! Video of phone snatching on moving train in Bihar goes viral; watch
The incident took place in Bihar’s Begusarai on the Patna-Katihar Intercity Express. The victim, Mohammad Sameer, was sitting with a friend near the compartment door and making a video of the river passing by when his phone was snatch by a man perched on the bridge.