Watch: ‘Term ‘Hindu’ not India…Its meaning is horrible’: Karnataka Congress chief Satish Jarkiholi

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress leader has said made controversial remarks over the word ‘Hindu’. Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi has said that the word ‘Hindu’ actually comes from Persian language and that it has a very ‘horrible’ meaning.

#WATCH| "Where has 'Hindu' term come from?It's come from Persia…So, what is its relation with India? How's 'Hindu' yours? Check on WhatsApp, Wikipedia, term isn't yours. Why do you want to put it on a pedestal?…Its meaning is horrible:KPCC Working Pres Satish Jarkiholi (6.11) pic.twitter.com/7AMaXEKyD9 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

Satish Jarkiholi made the comment remark during an event in the Belagavi district on Sunday. Word 'Hindu' does not belong to India. It is being forcibly imposed on us," he added.

"A discussion is needed on why a foreign word has been imposed on us this way," he further added.

The video of Jarkiholi's speech has gone viral on social media and is receiving backlash from opposition parties.

