Watch: ‘Term ‘Hindu’ not India…Its meaning is horrible’: Karnataka Congress chief Satish Jarkiholi
The video of Jarkiholi's speech has gone viral on social media and is receiving backlash from opposition parties
New Delhi: Karnataka Congress leader has said made controversial remarks over the word ‘Hindu’. Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi has said that the word ‘Hindu’ actually comes from Persian language and that it has a very ‘horrible’ meaning.
#WATCH| "Where has 'Hindu' term come from?It's come from Persia…So, what is its relation with India? How's 'Hindu' yours? Check on WhatsApp, Wikipedia, term isn't yours. Why do you want to put it on a pedestal?…Its meaning is horrible:KPCC Working Pres Satish Jarkiholi (6.11) pic.twitter.com/7AMaXEKyD9
— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022
Satish Jarkiholi made the comment remark during an event in the Belagavi district on Sunday. Word 'Hindu' does not belong to India. It is being forcibly imposed on us," he added.
"A discussion is needed on why a foreign word has been imposed on us this way," he further added.
The video of Jarkiholi's speech has gone viral on social media and is receiving backlash from opposition parties.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ghaziabad: Man bludgeons another to death with brick over parking brawl outside eatery
A seven second video of the incident shows the accused hitting the final blow on Arun’s head while he was lying unconscious on the road. The video was shot by few men who were passing by in a car. They can be heard talking, “maar diya isne”
Watch: Man kicks six-year-old in the chest for leaning on his car
In the viral video, the man can be seen kicking the boy in the chest for leaning on his car
Bihar: Dalit man thrashed, forced to lick spit for falling in love with Muslim girl
A panchayat in the region punished the man for falling in love with the girl of another religion by ordering his flogging and also made him lick spit