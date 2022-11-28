WATCH: Sword-wielding men attack police van carrying Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aftab Poonawala

New Delhi: Police van carrying Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aftab Poonawala was attacked outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in west Delhi’s Rohini.

The police van carrying Aftab was attacked by at least 15 men, some of whom were carrying swords, and claimed to be from Hindu Sena.

#WATCH | Police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla attacked by at least 2 men carrying swords who claim to be from Hindu Sena, outside FSL office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Bpx4WCvqXs — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

In the video, one of the three men can be seen opening the gate of the police van and trying to get inside the vehicle to attack Aftab who was sitting in it. The 28-year-old accused in Shraddha murder case was being moved from FSL after his polygraph test.

A police man, with a revolver in his hand, is seen coming out of the van, warning the attackers to move back and let the vehicle go.

The attackers have been detained and the swords and sticks have been seized from them.

Police detained the two men who attacked the police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla, outside FSL office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/tc7TGACorZ — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

A report by Republic World said one of the attackers saying, "Shraddha was like our sister. How can Aftab commit such a heinous crime?"

The police said that Aftab is safe. It added that some of the attackers were injured in the incident.

Earlier in the day, Aftab was taken to FSL in Rohini, where his second polygraph test was conducted. His narco analysis test is expected to happen on 5 December.

Don't Miss: Aftab pulled out Shraddha's gold ring before butchering her into pieces, gifted it to Bumble date

The Delhi Police, investigating the murder case, have been looking for all the possible evidences. More weapons, used by Aftab to murder Shraddha and chop of her body into 35 pieces, were recovered by the cops today.

As the search intensifies, only less than 20 of her body pieces have been recovered.

Aftab allegedly murdered his live-in partner Shraddha on 18 May, 2022.

Must Read: Shraddha Walkar murder: Drug peddler, who 'supplied' weed, marijuana to Aftab Poonawala, arrested from Surat

A drug addict, Aftab took 10 hours to mutilate Shraddha's body into pieces. He then kept them in a 300-litre refrigerator for about three weeks before disposing them in forests areas of south Delhi's Mehrauli and Chhatarpur areas.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.