Watch: Students cry after teacher's transfer in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli; farewell leaves internet emotional

Apart from friends and family, teachers are the ones who have a great role in shaping our personalities during our formative years. The bond between teachers and students is one of the most important relationships in our lives. One video which illustrates who important teachers can be to a child has been doing the rounds on social media. The clip is sure to leave you teary-eyed.

The clip is from Composite School in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district. Shivendra Singh Baghel had been teaching at the school since 2018. When his transfer orders to Hardoi district came in, his students were left disheartened. At the farewell, many children start crying and held on to Baghel as he made his way out of the school.

In the video, the teacher can be seen consoling the kids. He even promises them that he would visit later. However, the children refuse to let go of Baghel and clutch at him piteously. The heart-breaking video left many users emotional.

This is not the only video that has left people teary-eyed on social media in the past few days. In another video, a teacher from a school in Budgam, who got transferred was given a similar farewell. Many of his students started wailing at his departure. The video received over 3,000 likes and 1.3 lakh views. Watch:

A Sikh teacher got transferred from a School in Budgam Kashmir Students got so emotional that they started crying incessantly, Such kind of emotional outburst is rare and unbelievable not to mention its mesmeric too, I guess teachings of Nanak & Kirdaar a Khalsa can do magic. pic.twitter.com/rFdisTQ8Zi — Harpreet Singh (@Shakkar_parra) July 1, 2022



Another clip, which showed a high school teacher receive a standing ovation on her last day of classes, also won hearts online. In the video, Sheridan Steelman of Northview High School was seen visibly emotional as the students and faculty greeted her with cheers and applause on her last day. She even offered the crowd a twirl, prompting smiles from those present.

The video amassed over 6 million views on social media website TikTok since it was posted in June.

