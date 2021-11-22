Watch: Ghaziabad stall sells Fanta Maggi, leaves social media users stunned at combo

The video of Fanta Maggi has gone viral on the internet and is surely going to blow your mind too.

Maggi has been India’s most favorite snack of all time. We love to experiment with this instant noodle and there have been some amazing forms of Maggi that we have eaten.

While the dish has many variations, one thing that is common to preparing this ramen is water.

However, a Ghaziabad vendor has added a bizarre twist to this dish, as he cooks these noodles in Fanta. The video of Fanta Maggi has gone viral on the internet and is surely going to blow your mind too.

The video has been shared on YouTube by food blogger Amar Sirohi on his official channel, Foodie Incarnate.

Watch the video here -https://youtu.be/h_r6L6MpTok

In the four-minute-clip, Sirohi can be seen going to a roadside vendor who is known for cooking Maggi in the soft drink, Fanta.

The street chef sauté’s veggies such as onions, tomatoes, green chilies in the pan. He then opens a bottle of Fanta and pours it into the sizzling pan.

The vendor then adds Maggi sachets to the boiling mixture. To elevate the taste of the dish, he also adds other seasonings such as amchur powder and coriander powder.

The cooked ramen is poured into a plate by the chef and is garnished with chaat masala and a dash of lime juice.

Sirohi mentions in the video that he is really skeptical about trying this dish as this is an unexpected version of Maggi.

To his surprise, Sirohi enjoys Fanta Maggi and gives his reviews to the audience. He says that he was surprised as he was not expecting the dish to be this good in taste.

Social media viewers also shared their views on Fanta Maggi. A user wrote that although this method seemed weird, it was used for cooking steak or chicken in high end restaurants. Another user commented that Maggi will never be the same for them.

Since it has been shared, the video has garnered 15 thousand likes and more than 2 lakh views on YouTube.

Fanta Maggi is priced at Rs 30 per plate along with extra money for adding Fanta and is being sold by the vendor since the past six months.

What are your thoughts on the dish?