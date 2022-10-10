New Delhi: ‘Sar Tan se Juda’ slogans were raised in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur and in Una city of Gujarat during processions carried out on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, on Sunday.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media where people are seen carrying Pakistan’s flags. A person can be heard saying, “Gustakh-e-Rasool ki Ek hi Saza?” (“What’s the only punishment for the Blasphemer?”) and the other participants are heard chanting “Sar Tan Se Juda, Sar Tan Se Juda” (“Separating the head from the body, separating the head from the body”).

‘Sar Tan se Juda’ slogan raised in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur

In Pipad town of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district, a procession was carried out Sunday on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. The participating Islamists raised “Sar Tan se Juda” slogans.

Anti-Terrorism and Human Rights Activist, Jyot Jeet, shared the video and said, the “Sar Tan se Juda” slogan was “open threat to our (India’s) National Security and Public Order.”

Tagging Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, Jeet further said: “These Radical Fanatics should be immediately arrested and booked under National Security Act.”

A person, identified as Roshan Ali, has been arrested by Rajasthan Police for allegedly instigating the mob to raise the anti-Hindu slogan. As per reports, he has been involved in communal violence in the past as well.

A complaint was filed at Pipad police station by the residents regarding the slogans being raised during the procession. The locals said that the slogans raised disturbed the social harmony and created fear among the Hindu community.

"A procession rally was being taken out during which we received information that a man, identified as Roshan Ali has raised objectionable slogans. The accused was arrested and is being questioned," an officer of Pipad police station said.

BJP attacks Congress leader and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot

Hitting out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for failure in law and order situation in Pipad, Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a tweet in Hindi said, "When (Ashok) Gehlot proudly describes this place (Jodhpur) as his home town, then it can be understood that he has given a 'special exemption'."

Islamists in Jodhpur did not pay heed to All India Muslim Jamaat decree

On 8 October, All India Muslim Jamaat had reportedly issued a decree asking people of the community across the country not to raise ‘Sar Tan se Juda’ slogans during the procession on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

However, the Islamists in Jodhpur did not pay heed to the decree and raised slogans while passing through Hindu-dominating Nayapura Subhash Colony.

Gujarat: 'Sar Tan se Juda' slogans raised in front of Hindu shops

A Twitter user posted a video from Gujarat' Una city, district Gir Somnath where Muslims created ruckus, shouting 'Sar Tan se Juda' in front of Hindu shops. Locals requested the Gujarat police to take immediate action into the incident and maintain law and order.

Hindus attacked in West Bengal's Kolkata

A video has been shared on Twitter where the user claimed that in West Bengal's Kolkata, Hindus were being dragged from their home and brutally attacked. " The incident reportedly took place in Mominpore.

It is a reminder of how Shameful Indian Muslims Islamists attacked Hindus in Kashmir, Is Mamata Banerjee in collusion with fundamentalists?" the user asked.

Origin of 'Sar Tan se Juda'

In India, "Sar Tan se Juda" is not a new outcry. It was widely about five years ago, when Kamlesh Tiwari of Lucknow gave a statement about Pangbar Mohammad. Soon after this, the outcry went viral, "Gustakh-e-Rasool Ki Ek Hi Saza, Sar Tan Se Juda, Sar Tan Se Juda".

The slogan was first raised in 2011 when the then governor of the Punjab province of Pakistan, Salman Taseer, was murdered by his own guard Mumtaz Qadri who disagreed with Taseer's opposition to Pakistan's blasphemy law.

Khadim Hussain Rizvi was a Maulana in Pakistan at that time who justified this murder and declared the killer Mumtaz Qadri as 'Ghazi'. Following Taseer's statements against blasphemy law, Khadim had raised a procession with thousands of people where two slogans were raised in large numbers. One was "Rasool Allah, Rasool Allah" and the other, "Gustakh-e-Rasool Ki Ek Hi Zaza, Sar Tan Se Juda, Sar Tan Se Juda."

While Khadim may have passed away in 2020, but his slogans have garnered lives of their own, among fundamentalists in India as well.

'Sar Tan se Juda' slogan recently raised in India

Earlier this year, a group of people allegedly attacked a man in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district with sharp weapons, accusing him of supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who has allegedly made a controversial statement on Prophet Muhammad that resulted in a widespread ruckus across the country.

In June, Umesh Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist was stabbed to death in Amravati city of eastern Maharashtra for allegedly sharing a post on some WhatsApp groups in which he supported Sharma’s controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad.

On 28 June, a tailor from Rajasthan's Udaipur, Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death by two Muslim men with a cleaver at his shop in the Dhan Mandi area to avenge an “insult to Islam”. The killers had also made a video of the murder and gave a slogan at the end of the video, '...sar tan se juda' (sar tan se juda).

With inputs from agencies

