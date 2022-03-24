Watch: Railway cop saves teen who jumped in front of moving train in Maharashtra

The clip has been viewed over 1.2 lakh times till date. Several social media users praised the cop for his timely actions

A Government Railway Police (GRP) Constable in Thane, Maharashtra, saved a teenager’s life by pulling him away from the tracks just seconds before a train passed through. The incident took place at the Vitthalwadi railway station in Thane. The video of the cop’s daring rescue has gone viral.

The video shows the heroic cop, Constable Hrishiksh Mane, standing at the railway platform at the time of the incident. The cop grew suspicious after he witnessed a teenage boy loitering on the platform for a while. Suddenly, the boy jumped onto the tracks, allegedly to die by suicide, at around 2:30 pm on 23 March.

As soon as Mane saw that the teen had jumped onto the tracks, he ran to the spot and jumped after the boy. The cop then dragged the boy out of the way onto another track, just seconds before a train sped through the spot.

A police personnel saved a teenage boy's life by pushing him away from the railway track just seconds before an express train crossed the spot at Vitthalwadi railway station in Thane district.

The clip has been viewed over 1.2 lakh times till date. Several social media users praised the cop for his timely actions.

According to report in Live Mint, the teen was later taken to the Kalyan Railway Police station, where his parents were contacted. Police officials also counselled the young boy over the incident. Both the GRP and the teen were reported unhurt.

This is not the first time that cops or Railway Protection Force personnel have saved someone’s life. Last month, two RPF personnel saved a youth who fell after attempting to deboard a moving train. The video of the incident went viral on social media and was even shared by the Ministry of Railways. The ministry also cautioned passengers to be careful while boarding and deboarding a train.

