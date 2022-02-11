Watch: RPF officers save passenger who fell while deboarding moving train in Telangana

In the clip shared by Ministry of Railways, two RPF personnel are seen walking on the platform while the train moves slowly. A passenger suddenly exits the moving train, slips and falls. Within moments, the RPF personnel catch hold of him and pull him to safety

Two alert cops of the Railway Protection Force saved the life of a youth who fell after deboarding a moving train and. The incident took place on 8 February at Warangal Railway Station in Telangana.

The Ministry of Railways shared the clip on its official Twitter handle and urged people not to board and deboard a moving train. The clip starts with a train moving slowly at the station and RPF personnel are seen walking on the platform. Suddenly, a youth abruptly steps out of the moving train and slips and eventually falls. The RPF cops spring into action and pull the youth to safety.

The Ministry posted the video clip with the caption, "Committed to Service and Care! A precious life was saved by on duty alert RPF Personnel at Warangal Railway Station in Telangana."

Watch the video here:

Committed to Service & Care ! A precious life was saved by on duty alert RPF Personnel at Warangal Railway Station, Telangana. Railways requests all passengers to never board or deboard a moving train. pic.twitter.com/ZzyRvNE0Lt — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 9, 2022

Since being shared, the video clip has accumulated more than 40.5K views and over 1,700 likes. The post was also retweeted more than 300 times.

RPF personnel MV Rao, Assistant Sub Inspector and Home Guard Amirishetti Mahesh were praised by social media users for saving the passenger. After watching the clip, some users highlighted the passenger’s mistake while some suggested automatic doors.

A Twitter user hailed RPF personnel for saving the life of the passenger.

Another suggested installation of automatic doors in trains to avoid such incidents.

Automatic gates which only opens when train stops can solve this issue — D Pandey 100% follow back (@DPandey34772113) February 10, 2022

Speaking on similar lines, another user said trains should have doors like metro rails.

Reports suggest that the passenger has been identified as 22-year-old Pradum Kumar from Bihar’s Jahanabad. Kumar is a driver who works at Balaji Rice Mill in Warangal, Telangana.

The 22-year-old was waiting for the Navjeevan Express train, which would take him to Surat. He however mistakenly boarded the Satavahana Express and decided to step out to catch hold of the right one.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.