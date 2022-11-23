WATCH: PM Modi pauses speech after female constable faints, asks people to help her in Gujarat's Mehsana

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stopped his speech in Gujarat’s Mehsana when a female constable who was part of the security team suddenly fainted, Zee 24 Kalak reported.

In a video posted on Twitter, PM Modi can be heard telling people to provide water to the woman in Gujarati.

PM @narendramodi stopped his speech at Mehsana in between when a lady in the security staff got unwell. he gave directions to take care of her. लाखो की भीड़ में भी सबका ख्याल , कितनी पैनी नज़र शायद इसलिए पूरे भारत और अब तो विश्व को भी उनपे भरोसा है 👏👌🙏#PMModiInGujarat pic.twitter.com/RSsTiCITcJ — Modi Bharosa (@ModiBharosa) November 23, 2022

According to reports, the PM also directed people to arrange treatment for the personnel.

In September, PM Modi’s carcade stopped to make way for an ambulance en route to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, PM Modi who is currently campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat said that the Congress model means nepotism, casteism and vote bank politics.

The “Congress model” has ruined Gujarat and the country.

Campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in Gujarat’s Mehsana, PM Modi said, “Congress party means billions of rupees corruption, Congress model means nepotism, Congress model means casteism, vote bank politics.”

Lauding BJP for its policies, he said, “If the country is to be taken forward in the next 25 years, only BJP’s policies, practices and tactics will work.”

BJP does not follow the policy of bigotry and discrimination, so the youth of the country trusts the policy of BJP, he added.

Hailing the development of Gujarat, he said, “20 years ago, the electricity generated from coal in Gujarat was only 55 MW, today, 17,000 MW electricity is generated from coal in Gujarat.”

“Twenty years ago, wind power was not an objective in Gujarat. Today, 10,000 mega watts of electricity is obtained from wind energy in Gujarat,” he added.

“Today more daughters are born than sons,” he said.

PM Modi exuded confidence that people of Gujarat will give historic victory to BJP.

“Today Gujaratis have only one slogan… once again… Modi government,” he stated.

With inputs from agencies

