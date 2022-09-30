WATCH: PM Modi's carcade stops to make way for ambulance en route to Gandhinagar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s carcade on Friday stopped to make way for an ambulance en route to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad.

In a video shared on Twitter by ANI, PM Modi’s carcade can be seen on the side of the road as an ambulance passes by.

PM Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high speed train, and travelled in it from the state capital to Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad city.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, en route from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar, stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance pic.twitter.com/yY16G0UYjJ — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

Modi flagged off the train from Gandhinagar Capital railway station around 10.30 am before boarding the train.

The train, which connects the capital cities of Maharashtra and Gujarat, is the third Vande Bharat Express in the country. The first such train was started on New Delhi-Varanasi route, while the second one was on New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra route, an official said.

With inputs from agencies

