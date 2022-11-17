Watch: Pet dog bites schoolboy in lift of Greater Noida society; incident sparks fear among residents

New Delhi: Is allowing families with pet dogs in societies turning into a bane? Well, the recent incidents of attacks by dogs points pet owners in a poor light. In the latest, a schoolboy was attacked by a pet dog inside an elevator of a housing society in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the lift and the video is now going viral on social media.

Another dog attack

The recent dog attack incident took place in the La Residentia society.

In the viral video, a child in his school uniform, accompanied by his mother is seen in the lift. They are then joined by a man who has a pet dog on a leash.

The moment the man enters the elevator, the pet dog jumps on the child and bites his hand. He was later calmed by the owner.

As per reports, the child was going to his school with his mother. He had to be administered four injections.

The incident has increased fear and resentment among other residents who live in societies in Greater Noida and neighbouring areas.

(Note: This might be a disturbing video, viewers discretion is advised)

Dog attack comes amid recent formulated policy regarding parts

The dog attack comes within days after the Noida Authority formulated a policy regarding pet animals. As per recent guidelines, it has been made mandatory for pet owners to register their pets by 31 January, 2023 and those who miss the deadline will be fined.

The Noida Authority further said that in case of any untoward incident due to pet dog/cat, treatment of the injured person or animal will be done by the owner of the pet dog along with the imposition of fine of Rs 10,000 from 1 March next year.

The Noida Authority has also made anti-rabies vaccination of pet dogs mandatory and owners failing to do so will have to pay a fine of Rs 2,000 every month.

Noida-Ghaziabad see rise in dog attack cases

The past few months have seen several incidents of dog attacks in residential societies in Noida and Ghaziabad.

In October, a seven-month-old baby of a construction worker died after a stray dog at Lotus Boulevard apartments in Noida’s sector 100 mauled the infant and pulled out his intestines.

Again in October, a Pitbull dog attacked an 11-year-old girl in Civitech society in Ramprastha Green Campus, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. The incident took place when the child was roaming inside the society premises and it was when the canine severely mauled her and bit her in both of her legs.

In September, a pet Labrador allegedly bit a 10-year-old boy in a residential complex in Noida sector 56. In the same month, an owner of a pet Beagle was booked by Ghaziabad police after a nine-year-old was bitten inside a lift.

Will Noida also follow Gurugram, asks owners to muzzle up pet dogs?

Earlier this week, the district consumer disputes redressal forum in Gurugram has put a ban on pet dogs of 11 foreign breeds with immediate effect.

Must Read: Muzzle your pet dog, else pay Rs 2 lakh fine, says Gurugram consumer forum as it bans 11 foreign breeds

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has been ordered to cancel all the licence/s if any issued in this regard in favour of the dog owners for keeping any of the banned breeds of pet dog. Also, it has been asked by the forum to take into its custody the aforesaid dogs immediately.

As per the new rules for keeping pet dogs in Gurugram, – the registered pet dog will have to be collared to which shall be attached a metal token coupled with a metal chain. One family can keep only one dog. Also, whenever a registered dog is taken to public places, its mouth shall be properly covered with a net cap.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.