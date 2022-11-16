New Delhi: Before taking your pet pooch out for a walk in Gurugram, Haryana, make sure you muzzle your canine friend, else he/she will be taken into “custody” and you may be fined up to Rs 2 lakh. The district consumer disputes redressal forum in Gurgaon has also put a ban on pet dogs of 11 foreign breeds with immediate effect.

Which 11 dog breeds have been banned in Gurugram?

The district consumer disputes redressal forum in Gurgaon has issued directions to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to ban pet dogs of 11 foreign breeds from 15 November, 2022.

Dog breeds banned in Gurugram

1 – American Pit-bull Terriers

2 – Dogo Argentino

3 – Rottweiller

4 – Neapolitan Mastiff

5 – Boerboel

6 – Presa Canario

7 – Wolf Dog

8 – Bandog

9 – American Bulldog

10 – Fila Brasileiro

11 – Cane Corso

Dog owners to lose licence

The MCG has been ordered to cancel all the licence/s if any issued in this regard in favour of the dog owners for keeping any of the banned breeds of pet dog. Also, it has been asked by the forum to take into its custody the aforesaid dogs immediately.

Registration of pet dogs mandatory

The MCG has been directed by the district consumer disputes redressal forum in Gurgaon to make registration of pet dogs mandatory with effect from 15 November, within a month and to issue licence/s in respect thereof, at a fee of at least Rs 12,000 per year. It will be renewed every year at a fee of not less than Rs 10,000 per year.

New rules for Gurugram pet dog owners

– The forum has ordered that every registered pet dog in Gurugram shall wear a collar to which shall be attached a metal token coupled with a metal chain.

– One family can only keep one dog.

– Whenever the registered dog is taken to public places, its mouth shall be properly covered with a net cap.

The order said that pet dogs will be taken into custody “immediately” by the MCG if any pet owner violates the provisions. Also, a fine of “not less than Rs 20,000 and extending upto Rs 2 lakh” will be slapped on the violator.

In default of the provisions, the pet owner will incur imprisonment not less than one month which may extend up to two years.

The decision was announced by the court while it was ruling on a complaint by Munni who on 11 August was attacked by a pet dog – who was not on a leash – when she was on her way to work in Civil Lines. She had multiple injuries, including bite wounds on her head.

The court has ordered an interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh for Munni.

After the attack, Munni filed a case at Civil Line police station in which the dog’s breed was mentioned as ‘Pitbull’, but later the owner informed that it is a ‘Dogo Argentino’.

Dog bite incidents on rise in Delhi-NCR

Over the past few months, several incidents of attacks by pet dogs in residential societies in Noida and Ghaziabad have been reported. This has brought to the fore the sheer faultiness among dog owners, resident welfare associations and other stakeholders.

In October, a seven-month-old baby died after a stray dog at Lotus Boulevard apartments in Noida’s sector 100 mauled the infant and pulled out his intestines.

In the second week of October, a Pitbull dog attacked an 11-year-old girl in Civitech society in Ramprastha Green Campus, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. The incident took place when the minor was roaming inside the campus of the society and it was when the canine severely mauled her and bit her in both of her legs.

Earlier in September, a pet labrador allegedly bit a 10-year-old boy in s residential complex in Noida sector 56. In the same month, a Beagle owner was booked by Ghaziabad police after a nine-year-old was bitten inside a lift.

