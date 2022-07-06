Watch: Opposition MLAs protest outside Kerala Assembly against Saji Cheriyan's anti-Constitution comments

The Opposition protested in front of the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, outside the Assembly, after the entire session was adjourned by Speaker MB Rajesh just a few minutes after the Question Hour began

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan triggered a political row with his remarks against the Constitution, Congress-led UDF Opposition on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Kerala Legislative Assembly, demanding resignation of the state minister for Cultural Affairs and Fisheries, and alleging that the ruling Left front was trying to avoid discussing the issue.

#WATCH | Kerala: Opposition MLAs protested outside the Assembly today in Thiruvananthapuram, against Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan's remarks against the Constitution. Assembly was adjourned for the day following an uproar in the House over the minister's remarks. pic.twitter.com/vldq11e0Qj — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

The Opposition protested in front of the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, outside the Assembly, after the entire session was adjourned by Speaker MB Rajesh just a few minutes after the Question Hour began.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, VD Satheesan told reporters that the ruling front and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were avoiding questions being raised by the UDF against Cheriyan. Satheesan said the Opposition moved a notice for adjournment to discuss the controversial remarks by Cheriyan and when there was no response to that, they initially raised slogans from the seat and only later moved into the well of the House and protested under the Speaker's dais.

Also Read: 'Constitution condones exploitation': Kerala minister triggers row with remark, Opposition seeks resignation

Satheesan also claimed that it was 'unprecedented' that the day's session was called off by the Speaker. The LoP alleged that the remarks of Cheriyan against the Constitution were similar to the views of RSS.

In the visuals aired by some TV channels, Saji Cheriyan could be seen saying in a recent event that the Constitution of the country "condones exploitation" and is written in a way helping to "plunder" the people of the country. Later, in a statement given in the state Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, Cheriyan said news reports claiming he had criticised the Constitution at an event held at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district were "distorted".

Cheriyan's remarks against the Constitution have resulted in protests by the BJP and Congress in various parts of the state seeking his resignation. Effigies of the minister were also burnt.

Both Congress and BJP have also forwarded complaints to the Governor's office seeking his intervention in the matter and alleging that the minister's remarks were unconstitutional and therefore, he should be removed from his post.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.