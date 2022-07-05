'Constitution condones exploitation': Kerala minister triggers row with remark, Opposition seeks resignation

Saji Cherian made the comments while he was speaking at a political programme at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district and the issue came to the light after visuals of the speech were aired by regional television channels on Tuesday

Delhi: Kerala's minister for fisheries Saji Cherian courted controversy after he harshly criticised the Constitution, saying it "condones exploitation" and is written in a way that enables "plunder". His remarks have drawn widespread flak from various quarters, including the Congress.

What happened

Cherian made the comments while he was speaking at a political programme at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district and the issue came to the light after visuals of the speech were aired by regional television channels on Tuesday.

"We all say that we have a beautifully written Constitution. But, I will say, the Constitution is written in such a way that it can be used to plunder the people of the country," he said. The values of democracy and secularism are briefly mentioned in the Constitution and their only purpose is to exploit the commoners, he added, reported Mathrubhumi.

“The Indian Constitution is not fair to the labour class as there is no protection for them and instead of that some ‘stupid’ (used popular colloquial words like ‘kunthem’ and ‘kudachakrem’) things like secularism and democracy are written in it", reports The Shillong Times.

Reaction

Opposition leader VD Satheesan, of the Congress, has demanded Cherian's resignation and threatened to take legal action. He also alleged that the ruling party is trying to shift the attention of people away from "real issues faced by the government" he said.

Kerala BJP president took to Twitter to slam the minister, saying that his comments have "shown the true colours of the Communist Party."

Strongly condemn the statement made by Minister Saji Cherian against the Indian Constitution. He even said that "our constitution is an instrument for exploitation." He has no right to continue in office. CM @pinarayivijayan should show the guts to expel Cherian from the cabinet. — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) July 5, 2022

Kerala Minister Saji Cherian has shown the true colour of the Communists. He has insulted the idea of India and the architect of the Indian Constitution. This Chinese stooge should be arrested. Communists never respected our Constitution & its makers. — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) July 5, 2022

Raj Bhavan, the office of Kerala governor, said that it would check the statement made by the minister. According to reports, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought a report from officials and video of the controversial speech. The CPI(M) too stated that it would examine the minister's statement, reports New9live.

With input from agencies

