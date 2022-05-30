Watch: Noida boy in action on Mahindra Thar arrested, seeks apology on camera

The action of the police cell has received much appreciation on Twitter. Quoting the thread, one of the commenters has written, 'Not a good time to be a Dabangg on Noida roads. If nothing else the police would surely teach you a lesson'

A young man from Noida got into some serious trouble after trying stunts on the highway. He was caught in jail by the Uttar Pradesh Police as he was doing some tricky gestures while driving his Mahindra Thar.

On Sunday, The UP Police took to their Twitter handle to share the video of the youth where he can be seen smilingly swinging a baseball bat outside the window from the driver's seat. In a moment, the clip lands on another visual which shows the red coloured Mahindra Thar has been seized by the police and later is taken to the Noida Sector 24 Police Station.

In the video, the boy can also be seen seeking an apology for doing such kind of an act. He has also assured the police cell that he would never try to do any stunt in future. The UP Police also penned down a sarcastic caption saying, “If you do a stunt, then we will be there to haunt. The car will be captured and you will get arrested.”

Watch the video here:

The action of the police cell has received much appreciation on Twitter. Quoting the thread, one of the commenters has written, “Not a good time to be a Dabangg on Noida roads. If nothing else the police would surely teach you a lesson.” Later, Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar on their official Twitter account also shared a photograph of the seized car standing outside the Sector 24 Police Station.

उक्त थार जीप थाना सेक्टर-24 नोएडा पर शीजशुदा खड़ी है, वायरल वीडियो पूर्व की है। pic.twitter.com/KaLhFdZy9k — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 29, 2022

Earlier, the same youth was seen showing off his muscles and throwing away money while riding the Thar. The video also created a buzz among the users across social media. But this time, the police wasted no time in arresting him with his very own car.

Recently, another man from Noida got arrested for imitating the iconic entry of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn in Golmaal Again’s title number. In a video posted by Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar, the man was seen trying splits and flexing muscles on two moving SUVs. In no time, the person was also put behind the bars and the vehicles were seized by police.

