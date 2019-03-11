Watch: Nita Ambani performs to Krishna Bhajan in a musical fountain act at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding reception

Following a lavish wedding ceremony attended by the likes of Rajinikanth, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Ban Ki-moon, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's grand reception was kicked off with a performance by Nita Ambani.

Dressed in a pink lehenga, Nita presented a classical dance performance on 'Achyutam Keshawam Krishna Damodaram' in a musical fountain show. The act integrated the mesmerising and colourful movements of the water fountain to the spectacular dance performance on stage, an aerial dance act right above the stage. The performance signified the lyrical symmetry between water, earth and sky. Set on the devotional and ancient theme of Raas Lila of Lord Krishna, Radha and the Gopikas of Vrindavan, the presentation saw a collaboration of more than 150 Indian and international artistes.

Watch the performance below.

Another highlight from the opulent wedding reception was the performance of Maroon 5's Adam Levine. In a video that has gone viral on the web, the newly-married couple is seen lip-syncing to Levine's chartbuster 'She Will Be Loved', as the singer performed live on the stage. Earlier, the Chainsmokers and Chris Martin performed live at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding bash in St Mortiz, Switzerland.

