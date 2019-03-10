Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Ratan Tata, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth attend grand ceremony

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Akash married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond merchant Russell and Mona Mehta, on Saturday, 9 March. The couple's grand wedding ceremony, which took place at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, was attended by a bevy of luminaries, from world diplomats to Bollywood celebrities.

Among the guests were former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair, South Korean politician and former UN secretary general Ban Ki-Moon and his spouse Yoo Soon-taek, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his wife Anjali Pichai, Tata Sons chairperson and industrialist Ratan Tata, global heads of Bank of America, JP Morgan, along with South megastar Rajinikanth, Bollywood personalities Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Hardik and Krunal Pandya

Here are inside pictures from the ceremony. Take a look:

The baraat entered the wedding hall for the various ceremonies including Pokhwanu, Jaimala, Saptapadi, Kanyadaan. Check out the video here:

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor grooved to the tunes of Mika Singh at the ceremony.

The guests were treated to various delicacies from across the world as part of the wedding dinner.

The festivities will continue on 10 and 11 March with some incredible performances lined up.

As per sources, a key highlight of the reception, scheduled to take place on 11 March, will be a musical fountain cum dance show which will integrate movements of the water fountain to a spectacular dance performance and an aerial dance act right above the stage and the water fountain. With over 150 Indian and international artistes performing at the show, the theme would be 'Raas Leela Lord Krishna and the Gopikas of Vrindravan.'

Akash and Shloka got engaged in June 2018 and had previously celebrated the occasion with a string of lavish parties in Mumbai.

