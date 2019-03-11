1/19 Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their wedding reception in Mumbai. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their wedding reception in Mumbai. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale

2/19 Anil Ambani with Tina Ambani at Anand Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding reception. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale Anil Ambani with Tina Ambani at Anand Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding reception....

3/19 Amitabh Bachchan with his daughther Shweta Bachchan Nanda at Anand-Shloka's wedding reception in Mumbai. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale Amitabh Bachchan with his daughther Shweta Bachchan Nanda at Anand-Shloka's wedding reception in...

4/19 MNS chief Raj Thackeray with his wife Sharmila at Akash and Shloka's wedding reception bash. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale MNS chief Raj Thackeray with his wife Sharmila at Akash and Shloka's wedding reception bash....

5/19 Sachin Tendulkar with his wife Anjali at Akash-Shloka's wedding reception. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale Sachin Tendulkar with his wife Anjali at Akash-Shloka's wedding reception. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale

6/19 PV Sindhu at the venue. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale PV Sindhu at the venue. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale

7/19 Anil Kumble with wife Chethana Ramatheertha attend Akash-Shloka's reception held in Mumbai. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale Anil Kumble with wife Chethana Ramatheertha attend Akash-Shloka's reception held in Mumbai....

8/19 Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna with Rekha (centre). Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna with Rekha (centre). Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale

9/19 Former Chairman of the State Bank of India Arundhati Bhattacharya at the venue. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale Former Chairman of the State Bank of India Arundhati Bhattacharya at the venue. Firstpost/@Sachin...

10/19 Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at the bash in Mumbai. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at the bash in Mumbai. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale

11/19 Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh at Akash-Shloka's wedding reception. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh at Akash-Shloka's wedding reception. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale

12/19 Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani with wife Priti at the reception. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani with wife Priti at the reception. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale

13/19 Dia Mirza with husband Sahil Sangha at Akash-Shloka's wedding reception. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale Dia Mirza with husband Sahil Sangha at Akash-Shloka's wedding reception. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale

14/19 Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra strike a pose. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra strike a pose. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale

15/19 Sonu Nigam with his family attend Akash-Shloka's wedding reception at Jio World centre in Mumbai. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale Sonu Nigam with his family attend Akash-Shloka's wedding reception at Jio World centre in Mumbai....

16/19 Kajol is spotted in a beige saree at Akash-Shloka's wedding reception. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale Kajol is spotted in a beige saree at Akash-Shloka's wedding reception. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale

17/19 (left-right) Karisma Kapoor, Kiran Rao and Boney Kapoor at the reception. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale (left-right) Karisma Kapoor, Kiran Rao and Boney Kapoor at the reception. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale

18/19 Malaika Arora in a resplendent shimmery lehenga at the venue. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale Malaika Arora in a resplendent shimmery lehenga at the venue. Firstpost/@Sachin Gokhale