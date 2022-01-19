The video, which was shared on Instagram has now gone viral for its weird combination which involves the traditional pani puri with some grated cheese

Pani puri or golgappa is a snack that has been gone through various experiments. From butter chicken and fire golgappas to egg pani puri, this popular Indian street food has been featured in a variety of fusion dishes.

The latest to be added to this list is cheese pani puri, which is being sold at an eatery in Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

A video of an eatery adding cheese into pani puri's pani (flavoured water) has caught the attention of internet users.

The video, which was shared on Instagram has now gone viral for its weird combination which involves the traditional pani puri with some grated cheese.

In the viral clip, a cook can be seen preparing pani puri at an eatery. The man then picks up a block of cheese and begins to grate the cheese in the large vessels containing flavoured water. The individual continues to grate cheese into the vessel while being recorded on camera. Those recording the video ask him and confirm that cheese is being added into the water.

Watch the video here -

The caption to this video reads, “Cheese Waali Panipuri. Kabhi Dekha Hai? Comment Me Zarur Batana. (Have you ever seen Cheese Panipuri? Do share your thoughts in the comment section)”.

The viral video was shared by the Instagram handle @food_o_logy_nagpur which is managed by food enthusiast and content creators, Dhir and Tauqeer.

Since it has been shared on social media seven days ago, the Instagram clip has gained more than 40,800 likes. The clip has also prompted a number of comments from internet users who were irked by another weird food experiment of their favourite food, pani puri and seemed displeased by this rendition.

A user wrote, “Panipuri died due to heart attack”, whereas another commented in sarcasm, “Woww. Very dangerous”. One person also mentioned that they do not want this "remixed version" of the dish.

What do you think of this food experiment?

