Watch: Mumbai Police’s Khaki Studio recreates 'An Evening In Paris', leaves users mesmerised

Mumbai Police department's Khaki Studio has a huge fan following on social media. The band is the public's favourite for their recreations of popular Hollywood and Bollywood tunes.

Recently, the men in khaki were back at it and performed yet another Bollywood classic- the title track from the 1967 superhit movie An Evening in Paris. The peppy track was originally sung by iconic singer Mohammed Rafi and featured actor Shammi Kapoor. The music of An Evening In Paris was composed by legendary music directors Shankar-Jaikishan.

Khaki Studio recreated the classic track, to the total delight of its followers. A video of the same was later shared across the band's official social media platforms.

In the clip, the band is seen playing the song on several instruments including trumpet, clarinet, saxophone, and the flute. The clip also combines a montage of beautiful scenes from the original film with the musical performance.

“Aisa Mauka Phir Kaha Milega! Khaki Studio presents to you a melody to make your evenings (and mornings) pleasant!” Mumbai Police wrote on Twitter. They posted the video along with the hashtags, Musical Monday and Mumbai Police Band.

Aisa Mauka Phir Kaha Milega!#KhakiStudios presents to you a melody to make your evenings (and mornings) pleasant!#MusicalMonday #MumbaiPoliceBandhttps://t.co/6cE6KtDQyF — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 9, 2022

In April, this year, the band performed Bella Ciao, an Italian resistance song popularised by the show Money Heist, on the streets of Mumbai as part of its Sunday Streets initiative. In the video, police personnel are seen getting out of the van and carrying musical instruments. The video then cut to their recreation.

Khaki Studio left people mesmerized with their open-air performance. Watch Mumbai Police's #MusicalMonday tribute here:

Prior to that in March this year, the Khaki Studio had recreated the song Srivalli from the 2021 film Pushpa- The Rise.

This special team won hearts on after their debut performance on the James Bond theme music last year. The track was dedicated to English singer-composer Monty Norman.

