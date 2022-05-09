India

Watch: Mumbai Police’s Khaki Studio recreates 'An Evening In Paris', leaves users mesmerised

The peppy track was originally sung by iconic singer Mohammed Rafi and featured actor Shammi Kapoor

FP Trending May 09, 2022 16:28:45 IST
Watch: Mumbai Police’s Khaki Studio recreates 'An Evening In Paris', leaves users mesmerised

Screen grab of Mumbai Police Band, Khaki Studio. Twitter/@MumbaiPolice

Mumbai Police department's Khaki Studio has a huge fan following on social media. The band is the public's favourite for their recreations of popular Hollywood and Bollywood tunes.

Recently, the men in khaki were back at it and performed yet another Bollywood classic- the title track from the 1967 superhit movie An Evening in Paris. The peppy track was originally sung by iconic singer Mohammed Rafi and featured actor Shammi Kapoor. The music of An Evening In Paris was composed by legendary music directors Shankar-Jaikishan.

Khaki Studio recreated the classic track, to the total delight of its followers. A video of the same was later shared across the band's official social media platforms.

In the clip, the band is seen playing the song on several instruments including trumpet, clarinet, saxophone, and the flute. The clip also combines a montage of beautiful scenes from the original film with the musical performance.

“Aisa Mauka Phir Kaha Milega! Khaki Studio presents to you a melody to make your evenings (and mornings) pleasant!” Mumbai Police wrote on Twitter. They posted the video along with the hashtags, Musical Monday and Mumbai Police Band.

Watch the video here:

In April, this year, the band performed Bella Ciao, an Italian resistance song popularised by the show Money Heist, on the streets of Mumbai as part of its Sunday Streets initiative. In the video, police personnel are seen getting out of the van and carrying musical instruments. The video then cut to their recreation.

Khaki Studio left people mesmerized with their open-air performance. Watch Mumbai Police's #MusicalMonday tribute here:

Prior to that in March this year, the Khaki Studio had recreated the song Srivalli from the 2021 film Pushpa- The Rise.

This special team won hearts on after their  debut performance on the James Bond theme music last year. The track was dedicated to English singer-composer Monty Norman.

Share your thoughts on the recent video.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 09, 2022 16:28:45 IST

TAGS:

also read

Watch: Kangaroo enters bar in Australia, here's how internet reacted
World

Watch: Kangaroo enters bar in Australia, here's how internet reacted

In a video that went viral on social media, a kangaroo is seen walking casually into a bar in Australia

Watch: Horrifying video of Tiger Shark chomping down underwater camera leaves internet in shock
World

Watch: Horrifying video of Tiger Shark chomping down underwater camera leaves internet in shock

While shooting an underwater documentary project in the Maldives, filmmaker and conservationist Zimy Da Kid managed to get footage of the incredible details of the inner side of a tiger shark’s mouth

Mother cries after seeing poster of her martyred son, watch heartwrenching video
India

Mother cries after seeing poster of her martyred son, watch heartwrenching video

In the video, a mother of a martyred jawan is seen repeatedly kissing the picture of her son as she cries remembering him