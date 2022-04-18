Sunday Streets: Mumbai Police's Khaki Studio entertains residents; watch it here

Sunday Streets is an initiative by Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey that allows people to enjoy recreational activities including cycling, yoga, skating, and other sports on the roads on the weekend

The Khaki Studio band of the Mumbai Police department recently performed ‘Bella Ciao', an Italian resistance song on the streets as part of its ‘Sunday Streets’ initiative. In the video shared by the department, we can see police personnel getting out of the van and carrying musical instruments with them.

As children play around and the adults exercise and practice yoga on the empty streets of the financial capital, the Khaki Studio mesmerised people with its tunes. Watch Mumbai Police's #MusicalMonday tribute to the city here:

Reacting to the video, a social media user wished to know more about the initiative and suggested that every city should implement it.

Tell us more about this initiative! Let every city/ town in India implement this program! — Monika kaul (@KaulMkaul) April 18, 2022

Another inquired about where was the band planning to perform next so that he could hear them live.

Can u'll post when & where will the police band perform henceforth .... surely many will love to hear them live @sanjayp_1 — Sms (@shsmsh69) April 18, 2022

In another video from the event, an old man can be seen performing for an audience as well. Watch the video here:

La la la la! We love how you fill the #SundayStrests with melody! #SundayFunday pic.twitter.com/nNANI790Y2 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 17, 2022

‘Sunday Streets’ is an initiative by Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey that allows the public to enjoy recreational activities including cycling, yoga, skating, and other sports on the roads on the weekend. Since 27 March, some roads in Mumbai have been completely or partially shut for vehicular traffic on Sunday morning between 6 am and 10 am.

Mumbai Police's Khaki Studio has often gone viral due to their tremendous performances. The band has often gone viral with their version of tunes like the James Bond theme, Bella Ciao, Srivalli and Ya Mustafa.

