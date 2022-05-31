Watch: Monkey family exchanges love with human-like hugs, internet finds endearment 'unconditional'

Nanda captioned the video saying, “When family met after the pandemic.” The moment of the monkey family embracing closely has delighted users across Twitter and left them spellbound. They tagged the human-like nature as 'unconditional love'.

Heartwarming videos of animals have been quite common across social media nowadays. But when animals show human-like gestures, it comes out to be something special. A similar incident happened when two monkeys were seen exchanging love in a way that seemed they were seeing each other after a long wait.

In a video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, two matured monkeys can be seen meeting each other. Both the monkeys are carrying infants on their backs and when they meet, one takes an infant from the other. They go on hugging and the affection is so evident that it can prove to end a long wait.

The monkeys have also been seen making some lip-smacking gestures. Primate Rescue Centre has confirmed that lip-smacking is a very common social behaviour among monkeys. They do it to show their love and friendship while interacting in a group.

Watch the video here:

When family met after the pandemic😌☺️ pic.twitter.com/sDxFHXr1z9 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 30, 2022

Nanda captioned the video saying, “When family met after the pandemic.” The moment of the monkey family embracing closely has delighted users across Twitter and left them spellbound. They tagged the human-like nature as 'unconditional love'. Since being shared, the short video clip has received more than 32,000 views and over 2,500 people have liked it.

While one of the commenters wrote, “The unconditional love that they felt after the pandemic is too impressive and possessive”, another user couldn’t believe his eyes and commented, “Ah! Even monkeys know how to hug and cherish relationships. Man?” Referring to the situation in Ukraine, one user said, “How human is this! taking the baby first, then all the hugs and smiles/whatever that expression is, just beautiful and so human! More human than the warring Putinites.”

Earlier in the month, another cute video of a dog and a monkey created enough buzz across the internet. In the clipping, a dog was seen helping a monkey to steal a packet of chips from a shop. Users got stunned after witnessing the friendship between the two and the video garnered over 4,000 views on Twitter.

