Watch: Dog and monkey's cute attempt to steal chips goes viral

Although, it is believed that monkeys and dogs cannot be friends, a video has surfaced showing otherwise. In the video, that is now going viral on social media, a monkey and a dog can be seen trying to steal a packet of chips — together!

Have a look at the video here:

The video was originally posted in December last year, but is now going viral again. The clip shows the monkey stealing a packet of chips from a shop by standing on the dog's back. It has been shared by Memes.bks on Instagram.

Social media users reacted to the video in s hilarious way. Commenting on the video, a user wrote “Parallel universe.” While, another user wrote that they should not fight and be united. “Teamworks”, wrote a third user.

A similar video had gone viral in 2019 that was shared by The Dodo on YouTube. The video shows another such odd pair and documented their bond where the monkey loved riding with the dog.

This video too had gain popularity with social media users appreciating their unusual friendship.

