Watch: Man breaks down on camera, blames Agnipath protesters for burning his car

According to reports, over 500 trains have been cancelled due to the Agnipath protests. This includes 348 passenger trains and 181 Mail/Express trains, according to the Railway Ministry

As protests over the Centre’s Agnipath scheme continue to engulf several states, several videos of protesters burning cars and state buses have gone viral. Apart from that, a video of a man lambasting the protesters for allegedly burning his car has grabbed attention online. Speaking to a reporter, the man broke down as he talked about how his car was burnt.

The reporter can be seen interviewing the man near his burnt vehicle. Several people have also gathered around to stare at the remains of the vehicle.

The man slammed the protestors for raising their objections against the Agnipath scheme by damaging others’ properties. He also asked people protesting against the Centre’s recruitment scheme to raise their concerns in front of the Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Watch:

विरोध में तोड़फोड़, पथराव और दूसरे की गाड़ियों को आग के हवाले कर रहे युवा, एक मेहनत कश युवा को सुनिए किस तरह नुकसान पहुंचा रहे..! pic.twitter.com/mtT3hzcyYF — Vikash Mohta 🇮🇳 (@beingvikas90) June 18, 2022

The clip has garnered a variety of reactions. Several people expressed sympathy with the man and slammed protestors for damaging his vehicle. Others were dismayed at the breakdown of law and order in the area.

Despite protests, the Centre has announced that it will not back down from the Agnipath scheme. Officials have also warned that people who take part in arson and violence will not be inducted into the short-term recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces.

According to reports, over 500 trains have been cancelled due to the Agnipath protests. This includes 348 passenger trains and 181 Mail/Express trains, according to the Railway Ministry. Congress party leaders and workers have been protesting in Delhi today on the scheme and Rahul Gandhi’s summoning by the Enforcement Directorate.

This is not the only controversy regarding Angipath in recent days. On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya stated that he would give Agniveers recruits priority for security jobs in his office.

The statement garnered much backlash, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP leader Varun Gandhi criticising Vijayvargiya for his statement.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.