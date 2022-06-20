Kailash Vijayvargiya goes overboard defending Agnipath scheme, gets smashed in Twitter

The remarks were made by Vijayvargiya at an event in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. He later issued a clarification and accused the 'toolkit gang' of twisting his words on the issue

Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has drawn flak for his remarks on the Agnipath scheme. The BJP leader had earlier said that he would he would give priority to Agnipath recruits for security jobs at his party office.

The remarks were made by Vijayvargiya at an event in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. He later issued a clarification and accused the “toolkit gang” of twisting his words on the issue.

However, the controversy has refused to die down. Leaders from across the political spectrum have condemned the statement by the BJP national secretary. Here are some reactions:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the Prime Minister for his silence on Vijayvargiya’s statements. “Those who did not hoist the tricolor for 52 years of independence cannot be expected to respect the soldiers. The youth have the zeal to join the army, not to protect the BJP offices by becoming a watchman, but to protect the country,” he wrote.

जिन्होंने आज़ादी के 52 सालों तक तिरंगा नहीं फहराया, उनसे जवानों के सम्मान की उम्मीद नहीं की जा सकती। युवा, सेना में भर्ती होने का जज़्बा, चौकीदार बन कर भाजपा कार्यालयों की रक्षा करने के लिए नहीं, देश की रक्षा के लिए रखते हैं। प्रधानमंत्री की चुप्पी इस बेइज़्ज़ती पर मोहर है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 19, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal said that the remarks were an insult to the youth.

देश के युवाओं और सेना के जवानों का इतना अपमान मत करो। हमारे देश के युवा दिन-रात मेहनत करके फ़िज़िकल पास करते हैं, टेस्ट पास करते हैं, क्योंकि वो फ़ौज में जाकर पूरा जीवन देश की सेवा करना चाहते हैं, इसलिए नहीं कि वो BJP के दफ़्तर के बाहर गार्ड लगना चाहते हैं। https://t.co/PQ8B30FYHz — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 19, 2022

BJP leader Varun Gandhi slammed Vijayvargiya for his comments and stated that the Indian Army is a means to serve the nation and not just a job.

जिस महान सेना की वीर गाथाएँ कह सकने में समूचा शब्दकोश असमर्थ हो, जिनके पराक्रम का डंका समस्त विश्व में गुंजायमान हो, उस भारतीय सैनिक को किसी राजनीतिक दफ़्तर की ‘चौकीदारी’ करने का न्यौता, उसे देने वाले को ही मुबारक। भारतीय सेना माँ भारती की सेवा का माध्यम है, महज एक ‘नौकरी’ नहीं। pic.twitter.com/Ehq0rwx0zV — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) June 19, 2022

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also criticised the BJP national secretary’s comments.

BJP Nat’l Gen Secy:

“If I have to choose security guard for BJP office I will choose Agniveer.” Yes, if India had to choose villain for Agnipath am sure they’d choose you too. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 19, 2022

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed Vijayvargiya and wrote that his remarks ‘trivilaised’ the importance of the armed forces.

Our armed forces will also train for Agniveers to become security guards. This is trivialising the importance of our men in uniform. https://t.co/ENPA3nPsw1 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) June 19, 2022

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) accused the government of playing with the future of the country’s youth and asked it to take back the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

ये सरकार युवाओं के भविष्य और सेना के सामर्थ्य के साथ खेल कर कुछ हज़ार करोड़ रुपये बचा लेगी पर उस से फौज का या गरीब किसान का फायदा तो कभी नहीं करेगी, फायदा उन्ही दो crony businessmen का होगा

2/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 20, 2022

The Agnipath scheme announced by the Centre recently has faced flak from several politicians including Rahul Gandhi, Owaisi and others. Protests against the scheme have taken place in several states. Vijayvargiya later tweeted that his remarks had been distorted and accused the "toolkit gang" of creating a controversy over the issue.

