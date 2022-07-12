India

Watch: Goats skillfully cross overflowing river, internet says humans can learn a lot from animals

The 15-second clip shows the herd crossing over to the other side by jumping over some concrete blocks. As one animal skips on to a block, the one just ahead of it jumps ahead to the next one

FP Trending July 12, 2022 17:44:24 IST
Image: Twitter/@ipskabra

Social media users have been left impressed by a herd of goats and their skills. A video circulating on the internet, which shows the animals easily crossing an overflowing water body, has won hearts.

The 15-second clip shows the herd crossing over to the other side by jumping over some concrete blocks. As one animal skips on to a block, the one just ahead of it jumps ahead to the next one. Surprisingly, a woman can also be seen following their example and crossing the river in the same manner.
The clip was shared by Indian Police Service officer Dipanshu Kabra, who wrote that the video illustrates how we can move forward only by giving space to others.
Watch:

The clip has garnered over nine lakh views and 28,000 likes. Several users wrote that the animals displayed a good example of teamwork.

Many wrote that there was much humans could learn from animals.

Some even said that the clip showed the best way to grow in a corporate set-up.

One user wrote, “If you want to reach somewhere else you must empty the space you’ve occupied right now. Laws of physics also permit this philosophy as truth which is literally ‘An object cannot be at two different positions at the same time.’”

This is not the first such video in the last few days that has moved social media users. Recently, a clip of a dog shutting off a tap with its mouth after it had had its fill of water left many surprised. The animal then opened the tap once again and closed it after it had quenched its thirst.
Several people praised the wisdom of the animal, while others commented that animals were more concerned that human beings about the conservation of the planet’s resources.

What are your thoughts on this video?

Updated Date: July 12, 2022 17:44:24 IST

