Watch: Dog turns off tap after drinking water; internet says video 'lesson for all of us'

After it has had its fill, the dog closes the tap with its mouth. The animal then once again open the tap and takes another drink, before shutting it off.

Fresh water levels are declining the world over. Water conservation is the need of the hour, with global agencies like the United Nations advocating for sustainable use of this natural resource. But it seems like animals are far ahead of human beings when it comes to water conservation, as this video illustrates.

Shared by Indian Police Service Officer Dipanshu Kabra, the video shows a dog opening a tap to drink water. After it has had its fill, the dog closes the tap with its mouth. The animal then once again open the tap and takes another drink, before shutting it off. Watch:

https://twitter.com/ipskabra/status/1544961997296451584

Kabra shared the clip with the message that while even animals have understood how precious each drop of water is, human beings are still ignorant of the value of this resource.

The 12-second video garnered over 600,000 views and several comments. “It’s not fair to compare dogs with humans. Dogs are far superior,” wrote a user. Another commented, “Lesson for all of us. Save water save life.” “Such a smart dog... smarter and sensible than most humans,” a third stated.

This is not the only video featuring animals being mindful of their environment that has gone viral in the past few days. Recently a clip of a wild elephant throwing some dirt on a person to get him to stand aside won hearts.

The video, captured in Sri Lanka, shows the jumbo lumbering along on a path when it saw that a man was blocking the road. The man in the clip was seemingly oblivious of the elephant standing behind him.

The jumbo then kicks up some dirt to get the man to pay attention to its presence and move aside. The man turns around and dashes to the other side of the path. The elephant then moves ahead and passes out of the camera frame.

What are your thoughts on this story?