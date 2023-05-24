WATCH: G20 TWG meeting delegates mesmerised with Srinagar, engage in yoga

Delegates attending the G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting in Srinagar have also been taking care of their health in the serene region of India, Jammu and Kashmir. They performed yoga, shopped, and visited gardens to get closer experience of the nature.

In Nishat Garden in Srinagar, the delegates of the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting dressed in traditional Kashmiri attire and got themselves clicked.

Earlier in the day, delegates of G20 nations performed Yoga at the Lalit Grand Palace Hotel in Srinagar

Despite drizzles, G20 delegates stepped out to explore Srinagar. They visited Polo View Market and elated with their experience, Simor Wong, High Commissioner pf Singapore to India said, "Tourists from around the world should visit Kashmir."

The security remained tight in Srinagar on the third day of the G-20 Tourism Working group meeting.

The G20 tourism meetings were being held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar from May 22-24.

The people of Kashmir welcomed the G20 summit meetings which aim to boost the tourism and business sector. The first day of the meeting began on Monday despite a boycott from China and Pakistan.

India under its G20 Presidency is currently holding meetings across the country in the lead-up to the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in September in New Delhi.

