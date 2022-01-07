Watch: Bride grooves to 'Sau Aasmaan' song, viral video ends with a twist

In the video, Saba Kapoor, the bride, can be seen entering the venue while dancing to ‘Sau Aasmaan’, from film Baar Baar Dekho

A video of an Indian bride who ditched the traditional entry and chose a rowdy way has won hearts on the internet. Saba Kapoor included her family and besties to create a dream-like sequence.

In the video, Saba Kapoor can be seen entering the venue while dancing to ‘Sau Aasmaan’, from film Baar Baar Dekho. Her friends and family line up on both sides of the aisle that leads to the groom. As she dances to the aisle, her family members and friends take turn and dance with her. The video clip, however, ends with a surprising twist.

The video was shared on Instagram by YSDC Wedding Choreography with a caption that read, 'Surprise bride entry'. Saba Kapoor hails from Gurugram and she is a creative director with Nivasa.

Watch the video here

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXduCpgI_aU/

The video clip, which was shared on Instagram last month, has gathered 2 lakh views and tons of compliments. As per NDTV, the video went viral after it was recently shared on Twitter. The video has accumulated over 6.7 lakh views on the micro-blogging site.

A twitter user wrote that she wanted same choreography for her wedding

https://twitter.com/diaryofashrimp/status/1474554651857063940?

"Just love this," said a Twitter user.

https://twitter.com/ipsvijrk/status/1477852296109117441

A Twitter user hailed the energy of the family members.

https://twitter.com/ManMundra/status/1477548793151189003

"Love this," wrote another Twitter user.

https://twitter.com/chiaseedpuddin/status/1478410558659457024

Recently, a video of a bride - who paid tribute to her late father by getting his words embroidered on her wedding dress - won hearts on social media. Suvanya lost her father, who was in the army, to cancer in May last year. She decided to get words from a letter her father had written embroidered on her wedding veil.

Watch video here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYGu0mjlRJJ/

What are your thoughts about the videos?

