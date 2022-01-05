Bride gets words from late father's letter embroidered on wedding veil; netizens left emotional

In a video from the wedding, which has gone viral on social media, the 27-year-old from Gurugram was seen wearing a veil which had the words 'from my heart to yours,' from her late father's letter

A bride paid tribute to her late father by getting his words embroidered on her wedding dress. Suvanya, who lost her father to cancer in May last year, decided to get words from a letter he had written to embroidered on her veil, to ensure that he could still be a part of her special day.

The 27-year-old from Gurugram got married to beau Aman Kalra at Rajasthan's Khimsar Fort in December 2021. In a video from the wedding, which has gone viral on social media, Suvanya was seen wearing a veil which had the words "from my heart to yours," from her late father's letter.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYGu0mjlRJJ/

Suvanya's father was in the Indian Army. She also chose her wedding date - 13 December - to honour her father's memory since the date was his commission day in the Army. The letter she chose was given by her father as a birthday gift in 2020.

"He wrote the same letter thrice using different inks, as he wasn't sure of which one I would prefer, " she told Indian Express. The newlywed added that her father got emotional when he saw that she had the letter framed.

Suvanya's wedding dress, which was created by Sunaina Khera, was also a surprise for her family members, since none of them were aware of her thoughtful gesture. The 27-year-old added that her father's demise was still tough for her family to talk about, stating that she hasn't had the courage to read his complete letter again since his death.

However, by embroidering some of his words of her wedding veil, Suvanya felt that her father still made his presence felt.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSmvvLQh6ln/

The emotional story was also shared by the official account of Humans of Bombay through a video. The clip has received over 51,000 likes till date. Several social media users got emotional on viewing the video. Others praised Suvanya for remembering her father in this special way.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYT1Qw2BX2w/?