Watch: Assam forest officials rescue leopard in Guwahati; see what actually happened

Forest officials said that the animal was later taken to the Assam State Zoo for treatment

The Assam Forest Department rescued a leopard in Guwahati’s Loco Colony on Tuesday, 19 April. The big cat had attacked and injured a woman before the operation took place. The injured woman was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, as per reports.

“A leopard that had strayed into the Loco Colony of Pandu, Guwahati has been successfully rescued,” tweeted the Assam Forest Department, while sharing a video of the rescue operation.

In the clip shared by state forest department, a man can be seen holding a tranquilised leopard on a tree while the other man spreads a net to capture the animal. In another 9-second short clip, leopard can be later seen falling in the net as part of the rescue operation.

As per the forest officials, the animal was later taken to the Assam State Zoo for treatment. While many viewers may be surprised to see how the animal was rescued, this is not the only time that such an attempt by forest officials has garnered social media attention.

A tiger that was being released into the Sundarbans a part of a rescue operation, was filmed jumping off the boat and swimming away without a backward glance. The clip went viral and prompted many users to compare the scene with the 2012 film Life Of Pi.

In February, a video of state forest officials rescuing an elephant from a ditch in West Bengal’s Midnapore went viral. The clip was shared by DFO (District Forest Officer) Sandeep Berwal on his Twitter handle. In the viral video, the young elephant can be seen struggling to get out of the pit.

Another day, another pachyderm get into trouble on 21/02/2022 at 1am in #Medinipur, no issue @WbdfSocial #Forest dept. Dedicated to serve... few lessons of #swimming and learning about #buoyancy, the #Elephant was #rescued and guided safely into #FOREST by 4am. Thanks to all.. pic.twitter.com/ahQi0NgQgP — sandeepberwal@IFS (@sandeepberwal) February 21, 2022

Forest officials safely managed to rescue the young jumbo using the concept of the Archimedes’ Principle. The officials pumped the ditch with water to increase buoyancy and allow the young elephant to climb out with ease.

