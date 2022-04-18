Watch: Tiger jumps off boat in Sunderbans and swims away; reminds users of scene from Life of Pi

The big cat sprung off the boat and swam towards land without even glancing back

The video of a Royal Bengal Tiger jumping off a boat to swim towards land has gone viral on social media. The footage, which was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, has reminded users of the 2012 film Life of Pi.

The 1.49 minute clip shows a tiger jumping off the boat while it was being carried to the Sunderbans for release into its natural habitat. The big cat sprung off the boat and swam towards land without even glancing back.

The clip was shared by Kaswan with the caption “The Tiger sized jump though. Old video of rescue and release of tiger from Sundarbans."

Watch the clip here:

That tiger sized jump though. Old video of rescue & release of tiger from Sundarbans. pic.twitter.com/u6ls2NW7H3 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 17, 2022

The video has been viewed over 94,000 times since it was put out on, 17 April, 2022. Several users found the video reminiscent of the last scene from Life of Pi, wherein the tiger leaves the main character without a backward glance and swims away forever.

It seems Life of Pi last tiger scene was inspired from this video..tiger didn't look back..he entered into his World. — Mr.Happy (@Shubham54199863) April 17, 2022

Others shared the scene from the film and joked that this was not the only big cat with swimming abilities that they had seen.

We witnessed a really talented tiger with swimming abilities in Life of Pie earlier pic.twitter.com/AcV3hwsuxy — Praveen (@PraveenIN12345) April 18, 2022

Some even appealed for conservation of the tiger’s natural habitat.

Exciting.Forest cover may be increased to make their lives happy and comfortable. — Chans2Chans (@Chans2Chans) April 18, 2022

This is not the only time that Kaswan has shared a viral video on social media. The IFS officer had earlier posted a clip of Archimedes’ Principle being used to rescue an elephant from a ditch in West Bengal. The video featured forest officials filling the hole with water to create some buoyancy and allow the young jumbo to climb out. Watch the clip here.

Some time back, Kaswan had also shared a video of a herd of deer leaping to freedom while they were being relocated. The 1.36 minute clip showed the animals leaping off towards their new home while several guards and forest officials were scattered around the area. The deer were shifted as part of a “prey base augmentation programme”, according to Kaswan. View the heart-warming clip here.

What are your thoughts about this video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.