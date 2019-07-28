Video of Indian family stealing accessories from Bali hotel goes viral; Twitter criticises people who 'erode credibility' of Indians

In a video that went viral on social media, an Indian family was seen getting caught with after allegedly stealing accessories from a hotel in Bali, Indonesia.

In the video, which was over two minutes long, a member of the hotel's staff is seen scanning the family's luggage who were exiting the hotel and telling them that they have stolen everything from their room, including hangers.

A female member of the family is seen urging the staff to let them go as they have a flight to catch, saying, "We are really very sorry. This is a family tour". The man accused of theft is heard saying, "I will pay." In the video, the staff members are seen sifting through their suitcases, to find decorative items, toiletries, electronics and towels.

The staff is heard saying, "I know you have a lot of money but this is no respect."

The video was posted on Twitter by a user who wrote:

This family was caught stealing hotel accessories. Such an embarrassment for India. Each of us carrying an #IndianPassport must remember that we are ambassadors of the nation and behave accordingly. India must start cancelling passports of people who erode our credibility. pic.twitter.com/unY7DqWoSr — Hemanth (@hemanthpmc) July 27, 2019

Several people condemned the actions of the family in strong words —

Reading this notice I felt angry, humiliated and wanted to protest.

But a realisation dawned that we as tourists are loud, rude, not culturally sensitive. With India becoming an international power, our tourists are our best global ambassadors. Let’s work on changing our image! pic.twitter.com/7R4ZrZIXKi — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 22, 2019

Earlier on Sunday, industrialist Harsh Goenka posted a notice issued by Hotel Arc-en-ciel in Gstaad, Switzerland that included a list of rules only for Indian guests. While he slammed the hotel, Goenka also asked tourists to maintain a code of conduct during their trips. Users on social media slammed the incident, calling the situation embarrassing and blamed the family for tarnishing India's image.

It's so embarrassing to watch this video from Bali What sort of image of Indians are such people portraying to the world? Culture is habits and values that are shared by members of a society. Our culture doesn't become great by self-proclaimation. We must better ourselves! pic.twitter.com/7lRIQUnO3z — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) July 27, 2019

#Bali these kind of family tarnish #india image, shocking is that entire family indulged in this theft n what they stolen? Indian embassy should help them. These scoundrel must b punished in India also for defaming India pic.twitter.com/W21T5bmXeK — Sujeet Swami️ (@shibbu87) July 28, 2019

You can’t steal and say “I will pay” on being caught. Doesn’t make sense at all. — Sarah Hayat Shah (@SaraHayatShah) July 27, 2019