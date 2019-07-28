You are here:
Video of Indian family stealing accessories from Bali hotel goes viral; Twitter criticises people who 'erode credibility' of Indians

India FP Staff Jul 28, 2019 17:27:42 IST

In a video that went viral on social media, an Indian family was seen getting caught with after allegedly stealing accessories from a hotel in Bali, Indonesia.

In the video, which was over two minutes long, a member of the hotel's staff is seen scanning the family's luggage who were exiting the hotel and telling them that they have stolen everything from their room, including hangers.

A female member of the family is seen urging the staff to let them go as they have a flight to catch, saying, "We are really very sorry. This is a family tour". The man accused of theft is heard saying, "I will pay." In the video, the staff members are seen sifting through their suitcases, to find decorative items, toiletries, electronics and towels.

The staff is heard saying, "I know you have a lot of money but this is no respect."

The video was posted on Twitter by a user who wrote:

Several people condemned the actions of the family in strong words —

Earlier on Sunday, industrialist Harsh Goenka posted a notice issued by Hotel Arc-en-ciel in Gstaad, Switzerland that included a list of rules only for Indian guests. While he slammed the hotel, Goenka also asked tourists to maintain a code of conduct during their trips. Users on social media slammed the incident, calling the situation embarrassing and blamed the family for tarnishing India's image.

 

 

 

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2019 17:27:42 IST

