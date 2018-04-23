Venkaiah Naidu rejects impeachment motion against CJI: BJP celebrates move as Congress mulls next legal step

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected the notice given by the Opposition parties led by the Congress for impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, citing lack of substantial merit in it. Naidu held extensive consultations with top legal and constitutional experts before taking the decision, sources told PTI.

The rejection of the notice comes a day after he held the consultations with such experts to determine the maintainability of the motion. Seven Opposition parties led by the Congress had last week moved a notice before him for the impeachment on five grounds of "misbehaviour". This is the first time in independent history that an impeachment notice has been filed against a sitting chief justice.

Here is how politicians from across political parties have reacted to the development:

Sambit Patra, BJP spokesperson

"As far as the Congress is concerned, the party knew all along that this is going to happen eventually. Some of the stalwarts and lawyers of the Congress party who understand the proceedings very well also knew that the motion stood on weak ground. At the end of the day, we have to see the politics behind it.

The politics is that under no circumstances, Rahul Gandhi's political career is being furthered. So after the BS Loya case, the frontal attack of the Congress party against the judiciary was evident. They knew they never had the numbers and that this (impeachment motion) would fall, but they wanted to give a veiled threat. It was a threat to the judiciary as Arun Jaitley had said in his blog."

Abhishek Singhvi, Congress leader

Top lawyer and senior Congress member Abhishek Manu Singhvi the rejection was expected.

Expectedly, Sh Naidu rejected imp’ment motion. Unexpectedly, he did so within one day of returning from outstn. Hopefully, the alacrity was not intended to render infructuous calls for CJI to stop Admn work — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) April 23, 2018

PL Punia, Congress leader "This is a really important matter. We don't know what the reason for the rejection was. Congress and other Opposition parties will talk to some legal experts and take the next step." Prashant Bhushan, Supreme Court lawyer Reacting to the rejection of charges, lawyer Prashant Bhushan tweeted:

What!! VP Naidu rejects impeachment motion against CJI signed by 64 RS MPs! On what grounds? He has no power to say that charges are not made out. That's for the inquiry committee of 3 judges. He only has to see if it's signed by >50 MPs & possibly if charges are of misbehaviour — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) April 23, 2018

Subramanian Swamy, Rajya Sabha member, BJP

"There was never any evidence, it was all bogus. It (the impeachment motion) should have been rejected yesterday itself. I was saying from the beginning that this is a motivated move attempting to blackmail the judiciary. They (the Congress) wants to be jugde, prosecutor and jury at the same time. Sorry, it cannot be."

Soli Sorabjee, former attorney-general

Speaking to CNN-News18, former attorney-general Soli Sorabjee said, "The vice-president has applied his mind, found no grounds, consulted legal experts and then took a decision."