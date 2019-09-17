Venkaiah Naidu, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh extend greetings on Narendra Modi's 69th birthday, hail PM's leadership for India's 'steady' progress

On the occasion of Narendra Modi's 69th birthday on Tuesday (17 September), several political leaders greeted the prime minister, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah.

In his message, Naidu said that under Modi's "effective leadership", the nation was steady progress.

Describing the prime minister as a strong-willed leader and a symbol of decisive leadership and hard work, Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Modi for his economic reforms. "Under your leadership, an emerging India has made a mark in the world as a strong, safe and reliable nation," Shah tweeted.

विकास के साथ-साथ भारतीय संस्कृति को और अधिक समृद्ध करने में मोदी जी का अभूतपूर्ण योगदान है। मोदी जी ने एक रिफार्मिस्ट के रूप में न सिर्फ राजनीति को नई दिशा प्रदान की बल्कि आर्थिक सुधारों के साथ-साथ दशकों से चली आ रही समस्याओं का स्थायी समाधान निकालकर सभी को गौरवान्वित किया। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his greetings and said that the prime minister has been instrumental in building and strengthening India's position in the "comity of nations".

Greetings and warm wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. He has been instrumental in building and strengthening India’s position in the comity of nations. His visionary leadership has helped India in scaling new heights of glory. I pray for his good health & long life. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 16, 2019

"His visionary leadership has helped India in scaling new heights of glory. I pray for his good health and long life," the defence ministry tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also extended his wishes to Modi on his 69th birthday and termed his leadership an "inspiration for all".

Heartfelt birthday wishes to our Prime Minister @narendramodi. Your leadership in building a #NewIndia has been an inspiration to all of us. Pray for your long and healthy life as we all work together towards achieving this vision.#HappyBdayPMModi — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 17, 2019

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Your leadership in building a New India has been an inspiration to all of us. Pray for your long and healthy life as we all work together towards achieving this vision," tweeted Jaishankar.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also wished the prime minister:

Birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji প্রধানমন্ত্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদিজী কে জন্মদিনের শুভেচ্ছা — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 17, 2019

Mamata, who is likely to meet Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday for discussions on administrative issues, took to Twitter and said, "Birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji."

The TMC chief has been one of the vocal critics of the BJP and Modi.

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also extended his greetings to the prime minister, saying the nation is scaling new heights under Modi's leadership.

The prime minister has a packed schedule and will spend most part of the day in Gujarat.

His schedule includes a visit to the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river, whose water level has reached its highest mark for the first time, to kickoff the "Namami Narmade" festival.

For the first time since the height of the Sarovar dam was raised in 2017, the water level reached its highest peak at 138.68 metres on Sunday evening. The dam was inaugurated by Modi on 17 September, 2017.

After visiting the dam site at Kevadiya, the prime minister would address a gathering. After his address, Modi is also expected to inspect some ongoing developmental projects near the dam and the Statue of Unity.

The prime minister is likely to visit the temple of Lord Dattatreya at Garudeshwar village near Kevadiya.

On his 68th birthday in 2018, Modi was in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi with school children. He visited a primary school to celebrate his birthday with students and later offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple there.