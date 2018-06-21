You are here:
Veere Di Wedding actor Vishwas Kini to feature in Sonu Nigam's new single: grown up listening to him

India Indo-Asian News Service Jun 21, 2018 10:40:00 IST

Mumbai: Veere Di Wedding actor Vishwas Kini says he is thrilled to work with singer Sonu Nigam on his new single Chaahaton ke saaye mein.

Poster of Chaahaton ke saaye mein, the single by Sonu Nigam featuring Vishwas Kini. Image from Twitter

Sung by Nigam, the track traces the journey of the lead protagonist — essayed by Vishwas — exploring different stages of life.

"I've grown up listening to Sonu Nigam's songs and I'm a huge fan of the music icon," Vishwas said in a statement to IANS.

"It is indeed a great honour to associate with him through a single which has been well appreciated by people all over," he added.

He was last seen in Veere Di Wedding as a rich Delhi guy, who falls for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's character.

The movie has drawn a lot of interest, especially as it is Kareena Kapoor Khan's first film since she became a mother, and Sonam's first movie to release since her wedding. For Swara Bhasker, it is a different zone that she is stepping into. Shikha Talsania also makes the right noises in the film, directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

They are cast in a coming-of-age story revolving around the lives of four friends who deal with the trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal perceptions in the modern-day world. The girls openly talk about their sex lives and hurl abuses.


Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 10:40 AM

