Veere Di Wedding's Vishwas Kini on Swara Bhasker masturbation scene: Lot of men don't know women also have orgasms

Actor Vishwas Kini is elated with the success of Veere Di Wedding, and the fact that half the country hated his character but still ended up loving him.

Vishwas is seen as a rich Delhi guy in Veere Di Wedding, a film which is co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

“Initially, I felt people might perceive my character as someone who is both desperate and irritating. But the challenge lay in how I’d make the audience fall in love with him...I believe the purity of human beings despite their flaws is irresistible. That’s why half of the country is in love with Sanjay Dutt. Despite his faults, we somehow connect with him,” Vishwas told News18 in an interview.

The movie has drawn a lot of interest especially as it is Kareena Kapoor Khan's first film since she became a mother and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's first movie to release since her wedding. Shikha Talsania also makes the right noise in the film, directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

However, Swara Bhasker has caught a lot of flak for a controversial masturbation scene. Vishwas believes the scene was included to educate the ignorant masses about the existence of female sexuality and the fact that women can have orgasms too. "Do you know that a lot of men in our country don’t even know that women have orgasms? And that’s really shocking. I know people would be shocked with the scene because they have never seen something like this,” he said.

He adds that we should not give too much importance to how society would react to such taboo topics.

The four actors are cast in a coming-of-age story revolving around the lives of four friends who deal with the trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal perceptions in the modern day world. The girls openly talk about their sex lives and hurl abuses. But Vishwas understands that feminism or female bonding means different things to different people.

"A lot of women won’t agree to the idea that this is also how friendships are. We have to understand that movie making is business. The film will earn huge box office numbers and it proves that a huge section of women agree with it. It also proves that huge sections of women are willing to book auditorium and watch it with their friends. Agreed, drinking, smoking can’t be treated as the biggest aspect of feminism. But Veere Di Wedding director is just trying to say that women need to be accepted for the things that men also do,” he says.

