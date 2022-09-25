Uttarakhand murder case: Ankita Bhandari cremated, CM Dhami promises trial in fast-track court
Pulkit Arya, the son of a now expelled BJP leader is among the three people arrested in relation to the case. Earlier, the victim's family had refused to cremate her body until they get the final postmortem report
New Delhi: The last rites of Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist who was murdered in Rishikesh, were performed at NIT ghat in Srinagar, Pauri Garwhal in Uttarakhand.
Earlier, the victim’s family had refused to cremate her body until they get the final postmortem report.
Uttarakhand | Last rites of Ankita Bhandari being performed at NIT ghat in Srinagar, Pauri Garwhal
She was allegedly murdered in Rishikesh by now expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya who was arrested yesterday pic.twitter.com/uaJcBs1pKL
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has promised a fast-track trial in the case.
“SIT is probing the case from every angle, and evidence related to the case has been safeguarded. I assure you that there’s no attempt to erase the evidence. We’ll try to expedite the case in a fast-track court. We won’t spare culprits,” he said.
With inputs from agencies
