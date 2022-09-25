Uttarakhand murder case: Ankita Bhandari cremated, CM Dhami promises trial in fast-track court

New Delhi: The last rites of Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist who was murdered in Rishikesh, were performed at NIT ghat in Srinagar, Pauri Garwhal in Uttarakhand.

Pulkit Arya, the son of a now expelled BJP leader is among the three people arrested in relation to the case.

Earlier, the victim’s family had refused to cremate her body until they get the final postmortem report.

Uttarakhand | Last rites of Ankita Bhandari being performed at NIT ghat in Srinagar, Pauri Garwhal She was allegedly murdered in Rishikesh by now expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya who was arrested yesterday pic.twitter.com/uaJcBs1pKL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has promised a fast-track trial in the case.

“SIT is probing the case from every angle, and evidence related to the case has been safeguarded. I assure you that there’s no attempt to erase the evidence. We’ll try to expedite the case in a fast-track court. We won’t spare culprits,” he said.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.