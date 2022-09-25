New Delhi/Rishikesh: The provisional autopsy report of Ankita Bhandari suggests that she died of asphyxia due to drowning. The report also notes injuries on her body, suggesting blunt-force trauma, officials said on Sunday.

But, the Ankita’s family has refused to accept the report, sticking to their previous stand as told exclusively to Firstpost Saturday night.

Ankita Bhandari’s family continues to maintain their apprehensions about the role of police in the matter. They will not cremate Ankita’s body until the forensic report comes out for fears of police botching up the investigation.

No cremation till final forensic report

Talking to Firstpost Ankita Bhandari’s father Virendra Singh Bhandari on Sunday said, “We will not cremate my daughter’s dead body until the Special Investigative Team do not give their report as well as the forensic report of the autopsy.”

Singh added the report they have been given is basic and does not have all the forensic details. “We want to keep the body for another autopsy. That is, if we feel that the first autopsy has been forged or tampered with,” Singh told Firstpost.

A family friend of the Bhandaris, Vinay Joshi told Firstpost that Ankita’s parents suspect that she had been alive up until they had pressured the police to act in the case and the case of her missing came into public glare due to media reportage. Ankita was killed after that, they claim.

“We have seen Ankita’s dead body; it has swollen up due to being in the Ganges for days, but how many days was she in the water?” asked Joshi.

“It matters to us and we believe that autopsy report can bring this fact to light,” Joshi added.

The family, Joshi said, believes that Ankita’s body did not appear to have been in water for so long as six days.

Location of body matters

Another question that has tormented the Bhandari family is the location where Ankita’s body has been found.

The family believes that the dead body would not have been at the same spot from where she was allegedly thrown into the Ganges some six days ago, considering the flow of Ganges.

Joshi told Firstpost that if the police administration tried to force them to cremate Ankita’s body on Sunday, the villagers would protest on the Badrinath Highway that runs through Srinagar.

