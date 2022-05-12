Uttar Pradesh top cop Mukul Goel removed from post, but this isn’t the first time he’s faced government ire

In 2007, Mukul Goel, the then Deputy Inspector General of Agra, was suspended from his post by Chief Minister Mayawati for alleged irregularities in police recruitment. He was later reinstated and the case was closed

A little shy of completing a year as Uttar Pradesh top cop, Mukul Goel, on Wednesday, was removed from his post for “not taking interest in work” and “disobeying orders” and transferred to the post of Director General (DG) of the Civil Defence department.

As per reports, the decision was taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after Goel allegedly showed little interest in his departmental duties and for disobeying orders.

Uttar Pradesh police chief Mukul Goel removed from post — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 11, 2022

As of now, Additional Director General of Police Prashant Kumar will take over Goel’s position as Director General of Police.

This isn’t the first time that Goel has faced government action. The 1987 batch IPS officer was previously suspended during the Mayawati-led BSP government.

Who is Mukul Goel?

Born in Muzaffarnagar, Mukul Goel has graduated with a BTech degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi.

In June 2021, the IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre was appointed the DGP.

Prior to that, he served in the Border Security Force as Inspector General. He also served as ADG (CB CID) and ADG (Railway) before 2016. In Uttar Pradesh, he had served as police chief of districts like Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Mainpuri, Azamgarh, Saharanpur and Meerut. Goel also served as DIG in Kanpur, Agra and Bareilly ranges.

Mukul Goel was awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (2003), Police Medal for Meritorious Services (2003) and the President Police Medal for distinguished services (2012) for his exemplary service.

Taint in career

While Goel has been shunted to the ‘less important’ posting of Director General (DG) of the Civil Defence department, this isn’t the first time that he’s facing the ire of the government.

In 2007, the then Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati had suspended Goel, along with 11 other high-ranking officials, for alleged irregularities in police recruitment. At the time, Goel was posted in Agra as deputy inspector general and was the head of the recruitment board.

The Mayawati government had alleged that several candidates had been recruited despite failing in their written exams and submitting fake mark-sheets and certificates.

He was later reinstated and the case was closed.

Goel was also posted as ADG (Law and Order) during the Samajwadi Party regime from September 2013 to May 2015 when the infamous Muzaffarnagar riots started on 27 August 2013 and claimed 60 lives and rendered over 50,000 homeless.

Why was Goel removed?

While no official confirmation has been provided for Goel’s removal, sources told News18 that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was unhappy with his performance.

A government spokesperson was quoted by the Times of India as saying, “DGP Mukul Goel has been removed for not taking interest in official work, disregard of duty and general indolence.”

As per various news reports, Goel had missed a key meeting called by Yogi Adityanath last month on the matter of law and order, which had left the chief minister upset.

A News18 report added that Goel was not attending team meetings and was also not present in important departmental presentations. It added that the cop didn’t share good relations with the chief minister.

The Times of India also reported that Goel had proceeded on leave after applying for the same but not informing the bosses in the government about it.

“He also did not visit recent spots of crime, nor issued any directives to the district police chiefs,” said a government official.

Who shall succeed Goel?

While Additional Director General of Police Prashant Kumar has temporarily stepped in to fill the spot, reports say that three IPS officers of the 1988 batch — DG Intelligence DS Chauhan, DG Police Recruitment and Promotion board RK Vishwakarma and DG Prison Anand Kumar — are among the frontrunners for the post.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.