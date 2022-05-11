UP police chief Mukul Goel removed for 'neglecting work, disobeying orders'

He has been made the Director-General of the Civil Defence department. Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was appointed the Uttar Pradesh DGP in June last year

Uttar Pradesh police chief Mukul Goel was on Wednesday removed from his post "for neglecting his work," an official statement said.

He has been made the Director General (DG) of the Civil Defence department, it added.

The statement also said that Goel was removed from the post of DGP for neglecting official work and not taking interest in departmental work.

Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was appointed the Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) in June last year.

He had earlier worked as SP/SSP in Almora, Jalaun, Mainpuri, Hathras, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur and Meerut districts, NDTV reported.

Goel was also posted in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the National Disaster Response Force, the report added.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.