Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi greets BJP workers during campaign; watch

The Congress leader can be seen happily greeting the BJP workers and shaking hands with them in a video of the incident

State Assembly elections are in full swing in Uttar Pradesh. In the midst of all the political drama and aggressive campaigning, Priyanka Gandhi was seen greeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers with a smile as the convoys of the two parties passed each other in Hardoi recently.

The Congress leader can be seen happily greeting the BJP workers and shaking hands with them in a video of the incident. The event took place on 21 February as the convoys of both parties were returning from election campaigns, as per media reports.

The video of the Congress General Secretary’s gesture has gone viral online since it was shared on 22 February. The viral clip was shared by user Anshuman Sail on Twitter.

Watch the clip here:

Congress leader Smt. Priyanka Gandhi among BJP workers. pic.twitter.com/POnZB1CJFu — Anshuman Sail (@AnshumanSail) February 22, 2022

Another video of the incident was also shared by Dr Pooja Tripathi, who is the National Coordinator (Dissemination and Outreach) of the All India Mahila Congress.

This is not the first time Priyanka Gandhi has interacted with supporters of rival parties this election season. Earlier this month, the leader distributed the Congress manifesto Bharti Vidhan to BJP workers in Aligarh who were raising slogans in favour of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Gandhi's convoy passed by.

Watch the clip here:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gave Congress' youth manifesto 'Bharti Vidhan' to BJP workers who were raising slogans in favor of PM Modi & CM Yogi during a roadshow in Aligarh ahead of #UPAssemblypolls2022 pic.twitter.com/YRDUn4smO2 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2022

In January this year, she and Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav had greeted each other when their convoys came face to face during their campaign in Bulanshahr.

#WATCH | Bulandshahr | Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav-RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary wave at and greet each other after they came face to face during their respective election campaigns for #UttarPradeshElection2022 pic.twitter.com/OWV3IlKT0v — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2022

The fourth phase of polling is underway in Uttar Pradesh today, 23 February. The phase, which sees 59 seats up for grabs, had recorded 49.89 percent voting till 3 pm today. A total of 624 candidates from various parties such as BJP, Congress, SP and Bahujan Samaj Party are contesting the elections across the districts of Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Unnao, Lucknow, Banda, Sitapur and Fatehpur.

The Uttar Pradesh State Assembly polls 2022 will be held in a total of seven phase. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on 10 March.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.